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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style

Bollywood stars step out in style as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and more make striking appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 01 May 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars step out in style as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and more make striking appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration.

Bollywood Celebrities Serve Fresh Fashion Looks

1/6
Spotted at the Raja Shivaji screening, Riteish Deshmukh makes a statement in a black T-shirt with bold gold 'Aapla Raja Aapla Abhiman' lettering, paired with wide-legged trousers for a relaxed yet stylish silhouette. His beard and curly hair enhance the laid-back charm. Twinning with Riteish, Genelia D'Souza mirrors the look in a matching black T-shirt and tailored trousers, creating a cohesive couple vibe. Gold hoops and minimal styling add just the right touch of elegance to her effortless look.
Spotted at the Raja Shivaji screening, Riteish Deshmukh makes a statement in a black T-shirt with bold gold 'Aapla Raja Aapla Abhiman' lettering, paired with wide-legged trousers for a relaxed yet stylish silhouette. His beard and curly hair enhance the laid-back charm. Twinning with Riteish, Genelia D'Souza mirrors the look in a matching black T-shirt and tailored trousers, creating a cohesive couple vibe. Gold hoops and minimal styling add just the right touch of elegance to her effortless look.
2/6
Spotted at the screening of ‘Glory’, Pulkit Samrat alongside Kriti Kharbanda, blends sharp and casual look. Pulkit opted for a navy blazer over a white T-shirt, paired with relaxed checkered trousers, and Kriti stuns in a beige monochrome outfit featuring an oversized blazer and straight-fit trousers.
Spotted at the screening of ‘Glory’, Pulkit Samrat alongside Kriti Kharbanda, blends sharp and casual look. Pulkit opted for a navy blazer over a white T-shirt, paired with relaxed checkered trousers, and Kriti stuns in a beige monochrome outfit featuring an oversized blazer and straight-fit trousers.
Published at : 01 May 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Fashion Trends Celebrity Fashion ABP Live Celebs Spotted Bollywood Celebs Spotted

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