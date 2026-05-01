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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style
Bollywood stars step out in style as Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and more make striking appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration.
Bollywood Celebrities Serve Fresh Fashion Looks
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Published at : 01 May 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids