ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style

Spotted at the Raja Shivaji screening, Riteish Deshmukh makes a statement in a black T-shirt with bold gold 'Aapla Raja Aapla Abhiman' lettering, paired with wide-legged trousers for a relaxed yet stylish silhouette. His beard and curly hair enhance the laid-back charm. Twinning with Riteish, Genelia D'Souza mirrors the look in a matching black T-shirt and tailored trousers, creating a cohesive couple vibe. Gold hoops and minimal styling add just the right touch of elegance to her effortless look.