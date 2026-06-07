DU Professor Killed Over Property Dispute, Husband-Wife Duo Arrested From Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi University professor found murdered in her East Delhi flat.

Property dispute led to the arrest of a tenant couple.

Accused traveled from Bengal, killed professor over inherited property.

Extensive police investigation across states led to their apprehension.

Delhi Police has solved the murder of a woman professor in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, arresting a husband-wife duo from West Bengal who allegedly killed her over a property dispute.

According to police, the accused, residents of West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, were arrested after an extensive investigation involving multiple teams across four states.



Devosmita Paul (42), an assistant professor at a Delhi University college, was found dead inside her flat in Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday. The matter was reported to police by the victim's sister Devarati Paul on Thursday.

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Property Dispute Emerges As Motive

Investigators said the murder was linked to a property owned by the professor in West Bengal, which she had inherited from her maternal grandfather.

The accused couple were tenants at the property and allegedly wanted to gain control over it. Police said the professor had been pressuring them over issues related to the property, leading to tensions between the two sides.

Accused Travelled From Bengal To Execute Plan

Police said the accused travelled from West Bengal to Delhi on the day of the murder under the pretext of meeting the professor.

To avoid suspicion, the couple allegedly entered the housing society in a friendly manner and even brought their child along. Investigators said they carried a weapon with them and later used it to kill the professor inside her residence.

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Massive Investigation Led To Breakthrough

The case was cracked after Delhi Police conducted a large-scale investigation involving seven teams from the East District.

Police carried out raids in four states and scrutinised the movements of around 200 people who had entered the housing society on the day of the murder and whose presence was considered suspicious.

Of these, 13 individuals were identified as key suspects and questioned extensively. Investigators said the breakthrough came after analysing evidence and interrogating the suspects, eventually leading them to the accused couple.

Accused Arrested, Further Probe Underway

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to reconstruct the sequence of events and gather additional evidence related to the crime. Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.