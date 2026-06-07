Nepal Wants To Resolve Border Dispute With India Through Diplomacy: FM Khanal

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HomeNews'No Problem Too Large': FM Khanal Says Nepal Seeks Diplomatic Solution To Border Row With India

'No Problem Too Large': FM Khanal Says Nepal Seeks Diplomatic Solution To Border Row With India

Nepal FM Shishir Khanal stressed that both countries should focus on cooperation and economic transformation rather than geopolitical tensions.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal Foreign Minister seeks diplomatic resolution for border tensions.
  • Kathmandu prioritises dialogue, economic cooperation, not geopolitical rivalries.
  • Minister's visit reaffirms commitment to stable, mutually beneficial ties.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Sunday said the country is willing to resolve border tensions with India through diplomacy and an "open-heart".

Speaking at a media interaction, Khanal said the government in Kathmandu was focused on building a mutually beneficial relationship with India and did not view bilateral ties through the lens of contemporary geopolitical rivalries.

His remarks came a day after he held wide-ranging discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his three-day visit to New Delhi.

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'We Look At India With An Open Heart'

Addressing questions on the boundary dispute between the two neighbours, Khanal emphasised dialogue as the preferred path forward.

"No problem is too large and no boundary too complex when we sit down with an open heart," he said.

"We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal." 

The minister said Kathmandu's approach is centred on practical engagement rather than rhetoric. "Rather than engaging in hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, we are pursuing calm, data-driven approach to resolve issues," he said.

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Focus On Economic Cooperation

Khanal also praised India's economic progress, describing the country as a rapidly expanding global economic and technology power.

"When we look across the border, we see a Rising India — an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse," he said.

The Nepalese minister said his country wants to deepen engagement with India's economic growth story while advancing its own development ambitions.

"We want to engage with this India of intense aspiration and cutting-edge technology. In turn, we bring the energy of an Aspiring Nepal," he said.

Visit Amid Boundary Debate

Khanal arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The trip came amid renewed attention on the India-Nepal boundary issue following recent remarks by Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah that sparked political debate over the long-standing territorial dispute.

Despite the controversy, Khanal's comments signalled Kathmandu's intent to prioritise dialogue, economic cooperation and stable bilateral relations with New Delhi.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does Nepal plan to resolve border tensions with India?

Nepal aims to resolve border tensions with India through diplomacy and an

What is Nepal's main focus in its relationship with India?

Nepal's primary focus is the economic transformation of the country. It aims to build a mutually beneficial relationship, engaging with India's economic growth story.

How does Nepal's Foreign Minister describe India's global standing?

Nepal views India as a rising economic and technology power. Foreign Minister Khanal described it as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse on the global stage.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India-Nepal Ties Shishir Khanal
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