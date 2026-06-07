Nepal Wants To Resolve Border Dispute With India Through Diplomacy: FM Khanal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal Foreign Minister seeks diplomatic resolution for border tensions.

Kathmandu prioritises dialogue, economic cooperation, not geopolitical rivalries.

Minister's visit reaffirms commitment to stable, mutually beneficial ties.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Sunday said the country is willing to resolve border tensions with India through diplomacy and an "open-heart".

Speaking at a media interaction, Khanal said the government in Kathmandu was focused on building a mutually beneficial relationship with India and did not view bilateral ties through the lens of contemporary geopolitical rivalries.

His remarks came a day after he held wide-ranging discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his three-day visit to New Delhi.

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'We Look At India With An Open Heart'

Addressing questions on the boundary dispute between the two neighbours, Khanal emphasised dialogue as the preferred path forward.

"No problem is too large and no boundary too complex when we sit down with an open heart," he said.

"We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and with a single, transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal."

VIDEO | Delhi: Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal says, "We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and a single transparent agenda. The economic transformation of Nepal. When we look across the border, we see a rising India. An India that has fundamentally and… pic.twitter.com/DwqzjVrF8m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2026

The minister said Kathmandu's approach is centred on practical engagement rather than rhetoric. "Rather than engaging in hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, we are pursuing calm, data-driven approach to resolve issues," he said.

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Focus On Economic Cooperation

Khanal also praised India's economic progress, describing the country as a rapidly expanding global economic and technology power.

"When we look across the border, we see a Rising India — an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse," he said.

The Nepalese minister said his country wants to deepen engagement with India's economic growth story while advancing its own development ambitions.

"We want to engage with this India of intense aspiration and cutting-edge technology. In turn, we bring the energy of an Aspiring Nepal," he said.

Visit Amid Boundary Debate

Khanal arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The trip came amid renewed attention on the India-Nepal boundary issue following recent remarks by Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah that sparked political debate over the long-standing territorial dispute.

Despite the controversy, Khanal's comments signalled Kathmandu's intent to prioritise dialogue, economic cooperation and stable bilateral relations with New Delhi.