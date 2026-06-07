Madhoo Shah On Nana Patekar Slapping Her For Real On Set: 'My Reflex Was To Hit Him Back'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhoo Shah recounted unexpected real slap from Nana Patekar.

Patekar hit her during 'Yeshwant' scene for natural tears.

Shocked Madhoo instinctively slapped Patekar back in response.

Unscripted incident unexpectedly aided the film's intense sequence.

Actress Madhoo Shah has opened up about one of the most unexpected moments of her acting career, one that involved a real slap from veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of the 1997 film Yeshwant. In a candid interview, Madhoo shared how the unscripted moment during a scene not only left her in shock but also pushed her into an almost involuntary reaction, one where she ended up slapping Nana Patekar right back. What began as a deeply intense scene on set turned into something neither the actress nor anyone present had anticipated, and Madhoo has now given fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at what really went down that day.

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Nana Patekar Made Madhoo A Method Actor

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Madhoo recalled how working with Nana Patekar turned out to be quite the experience. She said that on the sets of Yeshwant, the seasoned actor pushed her toward method acting in the most unexpected way possible. "With Nana Patekar, I became a method actor. There was a scene where I was supposed to use glycerin. He didn't let me use it. He was like, 'Feel it, you should have natural tears.' But I couldn't do it. What he did then was slap me for real. He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes," Madhoo said.

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Madhoo Slapped Him Right Back

What made the moment even more striking was Madhoo's reaction to the slap. Since nothing of the sort had happened during rehearsals, the sudden hit caught her completely off guard. "I was extremely mad at him because we had done rehearsals and he hadn't done anything like that. His sudden slap shocked me. And I am so short-tempered that I slapped him back. He hit me and my reflex was to hit him back," she said. Despite the tension that followed, the moment did end up serving the film well. Madhoo noted that the sequence was among the most important ones in Yeshwant, and director Anil Mattoo had set aside a full day for its shoot.