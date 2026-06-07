'Kudos To Her': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts After Performer Slaps Man Who Grabbed Her On Stage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Female performer slapped man after alleged inappropriate touch on stage.

Viral video sparked widespread debate on women's safety and personal boundaries.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada supported performer, criticizing male entitlement.

Social media users widely supported performer, condemning the incident.

A viral video circulating on social media has triggered widespread discussion about women's safety and personal boundaries. The clip, which was later shared by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, shows a female performer reacting instantly after an alleged act of inappropriate behaviour during a live stage performance. The incident has since sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing support for the artist.

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Viral Video Draws Strong Reactions

According to the video being shared online, the female performer was dancing on stage when a man suddenly approached and allegedly grabbed her around the waist.

The unexpected act appeared to leave the performer stunned for a brief moment. She then quickly pushed the man away before slapping him across the face in front of the audience.

The social media account that originally posted the clip captioned it, "I’m glad she took a stand for herself. Indian men need to behave properly."

Chinmayi Sripaada Shares Her View

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada reshared the video and voiced her support for the performer.

Reacting to the incident, she wrote, "Not too many women can slap back when this happens. Kudos to her. Men feeling they are entitled to women’s bodies can ideally end."

She later added, "This is not going to change and the labour of their reformation also falls on women - to tolerate the abuse till their eventually ‘reform’."

Not too many women can slap back when this happens. Kudos to her.



Men feeling they are entitled to women’s bodies can ideally end.



This is not going to change and the labour of their reformation also falls on women - to tolerate the abuse till their eventually ‘reform’.… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 7, 2026

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Social Media Users Rally Behind The Performer

The video prompted a flood of responses from social media users, many of whom backed the performer's reaction and echoed concerns about respect and safety for women.

One user wrote, "Praying for the day when a woman can walk through the world as freely and unapologetically as a man. Until then, the work continues."

Another commented, "No one should have to fight for basic respect over their own body. Support, not control, is what people deserve in their most vulnerable moments."

A third user expressed shock over the incident, saying, "This is just horrific! How did he even do that?"