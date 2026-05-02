Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 May 2026"

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: DMK, AIADMK Activate War Rooms Ahead Of Crucial Counting Day With counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set for May 4, DMK and AIADMK have set up high-tech war rooms across the state to track results. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More ‘Life Jackets Given Late’: New Video Surfaces; What Happened In Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Nine dead after a cruise capsized at Bargi Dam near Jabalpur amid strong winds. Survivors allege safety lapses, saying life jackets were given late. Rescue operations continue; probe ordered. Read More 'Like Pirates': Trump Says Naval Blockade Of Iranian Ports 'Profitable Business' For US The incident, linked to the interception of the vessel Touska, comes amid Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports during the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Read More Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More Pasha Talankin Loses Oscar After JFK Airport Calls It A Weapon Pasha Talankin, co-director of Mr. Nobody Against Putin, reportedly lost his Oscar statuette after airport security at JFK refused cabin carriage. Read More Don''t need to answer critics: Riyan Parag Jaipur, May 1 (PTI): He may have copped criticism for various reasons of late, but Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who returned to form with a sparkling 90, said he does not need to "answer his critics" but his job is to win matches for his tea. Read More VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset A new US immigration proposal could significantly change how green cards and visas are issued, with plans to scrap the diversity lottery and shift towards a merit-based system. Read More