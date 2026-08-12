China Says Border With India ‘Generally Stable’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Tensions

China has said the situation along its border with India is “generally stable” amid reports of renewed military tensions between the two countries in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said Beijing and New Delhi had agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity along the border.

The remarks come amid reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese army patrols near Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, even as both countries continue efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

MEA Reaffirms India’s Stand

During its biweekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “inalienable and integral part” of India, stressing that no attempt can alter this reality.

“Arunachal is an inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact which is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality,” Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

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India-China Ties

China claims Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, as part of southern Tibet. India maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of its territory.

Beijing refers to Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan” and Tibet as “Xizang”.

The latest developments come as New Delhi and Beijing seek to repair ties following the deadly clashes of 2020. India has stressed that peace along the disputed border is critical to the broader bilateral relationship.

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