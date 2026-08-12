Lok Sabha Probe Panel Finds Ex-Judge Yashwant Varma Guilty In Cash-At-Home Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Inquiry committee found Justice Varma guilty of judicial misconduct.

Unexplained currency discovered at his Delhi residence, source unverified.

Material evidence regarding the currency was not properly preserved.

Justice Varma's explanation for the findings proved evasive.

Justice Yashwant Varma Found Guilty: A Lok Sabha-appointed inquiry committee has found former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma guilty of misconduct in connection with the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence in Delhi, according to the panel's report. The findings are contained in the panel's report, which details the circumstances surrounding the recovery of cash from a storeroom at 30, Tughlaq Crescent and the subsequent handling of the material evidence.

Article I: Unexplained Cash Found At Official Residence

The inquiry committee found that substantial quantities of currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,500 were discovered in the storeroom located within the official residential premises at his Delhi residence.

The panel concluded that Varma failed to provide a satisfactory explanation concerning the presence, source or ownership of the currency.

The report states: "Article I is proved. Substantial unexplained 2500 denomination currency notes were found in the storeroom situated within the official residentia premises at his Delhi residence. The Judge failed to furnish satisfactory explanation regarding the presence, source or ownership thereof."

ALSO READ: 'Why Scammers, Not Creators?' Delhi HC Questions Meta Over Rights Manager Access Policy

Article II: Evidence Was Not Properly Preserved

The committee also found Article II proved, but made an important distinction regarding the missing currency notes.

According to the panel, material evidence was not secured or preserved after the cash was discovered. The condition of the storeroom was allegedly disturbed before the premises could be lawfully sealed and inspected.

The report further said that the subsequent disappearance or non-availability of the currency notes remained unexplained.

Crucially, the committee said its finding was not based on proof that Justice Varma personally removed the currency.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion

Article III: Judge's Explanation Found Evasive

The third charge concerned the explanation provided by Justice Varma in response to the discovery of the currency.

The committee found that Article III was also proved, concluding that Varma's explanation did not meet the standards of candour, transparency and institutional responsibility expected in the circumstances.

The panel specifically examined his reply dated March 22, 2025, as well as the position subsequently taken by him. It found these explanations evasive and unsatisfactory when assessed against the testimony of independent officials and other corroborating evidence.