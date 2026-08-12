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English NewsNewsWorld‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz

‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump claims America has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, calling the naval blockade a “wall of steel” and Iran powerless.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Strait traffic fell dramatically amid ongoing US-Iran war.
  • Iran demands lifted sanctions for full strait reopening.
  • US-Iran conflict persists after earlier peace talks failed.

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating a position he has voiced previously as transit through the strategic waterway falls to a one-week low amid the US-Israel war with Iran. Trump made the remarks in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, repeating a similar claim made to reporters a day earlier, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and fully reopen the strait continue to stall.

Trump Doubles Down

“The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” Trump said.

He went on to claim that the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports “is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’” adding that there was nothing Iran could do about it.

Trump also said Iran was “all talk and no action” and described it as a “Bully of the Middle East No Longer”. He ended his message with, “Praise be to Allah!”

Also Read: Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Who Tested Positive For Drugs Was On Sleep Medication: Report

Traffic Falls

Despite Trump’s statement, Iran has continued to assert its influence over the Strait of Hormuz while pursuing talks with Oman on its future management. Wider peace talks with the US have been largely paused amid the Iran-Oman discussions, which do not include Washington.

Iran has said it will not allow full traffic through the strait until the US naval blockade is lifted, sanctions are removed and its assets are unfrozen.

While ships can still transit through the strait, they face several obstacles and heightened threats, causing the volume of traffic to drop dramatically.

Conflict Continues

The US and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28. The US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict in June, but the agreement dissolved in mid-July, with both sides renewing attacks.

Also Read: ‘Issue Needs To Be Put To An End’: Bombay HC On Vijay Mallya Asset Row

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 09:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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