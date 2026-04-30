The team has unveiled a new “summer-sun yellow” look for their car.
VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal
VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture.
- Racing Bulls unveiled a vibrant summer-sun yellow livery for Miami.
- Wakeboarder performed a backflip stunt, revealing the new design.
- Livery draws inspiration from Miami's energetic lifestyle and flavors.
F1 Racing Bulls New Livery: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls made a dramatic statement ahead of Miami Grand Prix 2026 by unveiling a fresh livery that perfectly captures the city’s vibrant spirit. The team introduced a “summer-sun yellow” look for their car, with the reveal itself anything but conventional. In a carefully choreographed stunt, wakeboarder Guenther Oka soared over the car, performing a backflip while simultaneously pulling away the cover mid-air. As the cloth came free, the bold new design was revealed in dramatic fashion, drawing immediate attention.
Miami Energy Meets Motorsport Innovation
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The updated VCARB 03 design takes inspiration from the city’s energetic lifestyle, combining motorsport performance with seasonal flair. Its vivid colour palette reflects the influence of the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, translating that aesthetic into a striking on-track identity.
Drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were present for the occasion and embraced the theme fully, arriving at the event on Ski-Doos in a nod to Miami’s watersports culture. The entire presentation was crafted to align with the city’s coastal vibe, giving fans a unique and immersive experience.
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City-Wide Celebration
The unveiling extended beyond the stunt, with the team taking the spectacle onto the water. The car was transported by yacht to a riverside venue, where a mix of athletes, creators, media personnel, and fans gathered for the official showcase.
This approach underlined the team’s commitment to creating memorable moments beyond the racetrack, turning the livery reveal into a full-scale event.
Peter Bayer, CEO of the team, spoke about the significance of Miami as a platform for bold ideas and creative expression.
"Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team. For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception."
"The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team - creative and willing to push boundaries. We're very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavor and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend." he added.
The VCARB 03 will feature this custom look throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend at the Miami International Autodrome, with track action beginning on May 1, 2026. The striking design ensures the team will stand out both visually and competitively as the race unfolds.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new livery for the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls?
How was the new livery unveiled?
The livery was revealed in a stunt where wakeboarder Guenther Oka performed a backflip over the car, pulling away the cover mid-air.
What inspired the design of the new livery?
The design is inspired by Miami's energetic lifestyle and the aesthetic of the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, aiming to combine motorsport performance with seasonal flair.
When will the VCARB 03 feature this new livery?
The VCARB 03 will sport this custom look throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with track action starting on May 1, 2026.