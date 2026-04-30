VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Racing Bulls unveiled a vibrant summer-sun yellow livery for Miami.

Wakeboarder performed a backflip stunt, revealing the new design.

Livery draws inspiration from Miami's energetic lifestyle and flavors.

F1 Racing Bulls New Livery: Visa Cash App Racing Bulls made a dramatic statement ahead of Miami Grand Prix 2026 by unveiling a fresh livery that perfectly captures the city’s vibrant spirit. The team introduced a “summer-sun yellow” look for their car, with the reveal itself anything but conventional. In a carefully choreographed stunt, wakeboarder Guenther Oka soared over the car, performing a backflip while simultaneously pulling away the cover mid-air. As the cloth came free, the bold new design was revealed in dramatic fashion, drawing immediate attention.

Miami Energy Meets Motorsport Innovation

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The updated VCARB 03 design takes inspiration from the city’s energetic lifestyle, combining motorsport performance with seasonal flair. Its vivid colour palette reflects the influence of the Red Bull Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, translating that aesthetic into a striking on-track identity.

Drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were present for the occasion and embraced the theme fully, arriving at the event on Ski-Doos in a nod to Miami’s watersports culture. The entire presentation was crafted to align with the city’s coastal vibe, giving fans a unique and immersive experience.

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City-Wide Celebration

The unveiling extended beyond the stunt, with the team taking the spectacle onto the water. The car was transported by yacht to a riverside venue, where a mix of athletes, creators, media personnel, and fans gathered for the official showcase.

This approach underlined the team’s commitment to creating memorable moments beyond the racetrack, turning the livery reveal into a full-scale event.

Peter Bayer, CEO of the team, spoke about the significance of Miami as a platform for bold ideas and creative expression.

"Miami has become a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls to express who we are as a team. For the past two years, we’ve used this race to showcase something bold and unique, and this latest livery is no exception."

"The Red Bull Summer Edition livery brings a vibrant energy which reflects who we are as a team - creative and willing to push boundaries. We're very excited to give wiiings to the new seasonal flavor and bring the distinctive design to track this weekend." he added.

The VCARB 03 will feature this custom look throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend at the Miami International Autodrome, with track action beginning on May 1, 2026. The striking design ensures the team will stand out both visually and competitively as the race unfolds.