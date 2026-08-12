Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expired ingredients, unhygienic conditions found at health department canteen.

Zomato's Hyperpure facility cited for license, labeling, storage violations.

Inspections part of Bengaluru's expanded food safety enforcement drive.

Food safety officials found expired ingredients and unhygienic conditions at the Karnataka health department headquarters canteen, while an inspection of Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Bengaluru uncovered violations related to licensing, labelling and storage.

The findings came as part of a wider food safety enforcement drive across Bengaluru, which has expanded from restaurants and hotel kitchens to warehouses and other food-supply facilities.

Expired Ingredients Found At Health Department Canteen

During an inspection of the Arogya Soudha canteen on Magadi Road, officials found expired idli rava and coconut powder. The inspection also found that food storage practices were not in compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

🚨 Karnataka Food Safety Dept has sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote, Bengaluru.



A surprise raid exposed severe violations:



- Grossly unhygienic storage & accumulated filth

- Misbranded food products

- Illegal/non-compliant FSSAI labelling



A ₹25000 fine has been levied… pic.twitter.com/1CPSnwukXw — India & The World (@IndianInfoGuid) August 12, 2026

Officials also noted that pest control had not been carried out at the canteen.

Zomato Hyperpure Warehouse Under Scrutiny

At Zomato’s Hyperpure warehouse in Sakalawara Nagar, officials found several violations despite describing the premises as clean.

The inspection found 146 kg of chicken without the manufacturer’s FSSAI licence number and 40 kg of garlic for which the manufacturer’s FSSAI licence was not in force.

Officials also recorded mislabelling involving 300 kg of rice, 20 kg of dry fruits and 15 kg of masala.

In addition, 10 kg of imported radish pickle was not stored in a refrigerated area as required by its labelling conditions.

The inspection team collected 40 samples from the warehouse, including five legal samples and 35 survey samples, HT reported.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration subsequently issued a notice to the Zomato Hyperpure unit and said further legal action would follow under the prescribed provisions.

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Major Food Supplier Inspected

The Hyperpure facility was described by the department as a major supplier to hotels. Officials examined products for compliance with requirements covering licences, labelling, refrigeration and food handling.

The inspection was carried out under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader. According to the department, the exercise focused on food quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling practices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its rules.

Bengaluru Food Safety Drive Intensifies

The inspections followed a week of food safety checks across Bengaluru that began with raids on restaurants and hotel kitchens.

At Skyye Lounge in UB City, officials found 45 kg of rotten meat, 6 kg of mould-affected vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used cooking oil. The kitchen was shut following the inspection.

The department also inspected Royal Chain Hotel, Madras Kitchen, Tescon Hotel and Sanchez, where food products were seized or discarded.

Across Skyye and the four other establishments, the Food Safety and Drug Administration said 132 kg of food articles and 15 litres of used cooking oil were seized or discarded.

The enforcement drive subsequently expanded beyond restaurants and hotel kitchens to facilities involved in storing and supplying food. Officials inspected a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote before moving on to other food-handling establishments.

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