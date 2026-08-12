Bengaluru is undergoing a wider food safety enforcement drive. It initially targeted restaurants and hotels, later expanding to warehouses and other food-supply facilities to ensure compliance.
Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found
The Food Safety and Drug Administration subsequently issued a notice to the Zomato Hyperpure unit and said further legal action would follow under the prescribed provisions.
- Expired ingredients, unhygienic conditions found at health department canteen.
- Zomato's Hyperpure facility cited for license, labeling, storage violations.
- Inspections part of Bengaluru's expanded food safety enforcement drive.
Food safety officials found expired ingredients and unhygienic conditions at the Karnataka health department headquarters canteen, while an inspection of Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Bengaluru uncovered violations related to licensing, labelling and storage.
The findings came as part of a wider food safety enforcement drive across Bengaluru, which has expanded from restaurants and hotel kitchens to warehouses and other food-supply facilities.
Expired Ingredients Found At Health Department Canteen
During an inspection of the Arogya Soudha canteen on Magadi Road, officials found expired idli rava and coconut powder. The inspection also found that food storage practices were not in compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.
🚨 Karnataka Food Safety Dept has sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote, Bengaluru.— India & The World (@IndianInfoGuid) August 12, 2026
A surprise raid exposed severe violations:
- Grossly unhygienic storage & accumulated filth
- Misbranded food products
- Illegal/non-compliant FSSAI labelling
A ₹25000 fine has been levied… pic.twitter.com/1CPSnwukXw
Officials also noted that pest control had not been carried out at the canteen.
Zomato Hyperpure Warehouse Under Scrutiny
At Zomato’s Hyperpure warehouse in Sakalawara Nagar, officials found several violations despite describing the premises as clean.
The inspection found 146 kg of chicken without the manufacturer’s FSSAI licence number and 40 kg of garlic for which the manufacturer’s FSSAI licence was not in force.
Officials also recorded mislabelling involving 300 kg of rice, 20 kg of dry fruits and 15 kg of masala.
In addition, 10 kg of imported radish pickle was not stored in a refrigerated area as required by its labelling conditions.
The inspection team collected 40 samples from the warehouse, including five legal samples and 35 survey samples, HT reported.
The Food Safety and Drug Administration subsequently issued a notice to the Zomato Hyperpure unit and said further legal action would follow under the prescribed provisions.
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Major Food Supplier Inspected
The Hyperpure facility was described by the department as a major supplier to hotels. Officials examined products for compliance with requirements covering licences, labelling, refrigeration and food handling.
The inspection was carried out under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader. According to the department, the exercise focused on food quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling practices under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its rules.
Bengaluru Food Safety Drive Intensifies
The inspections followed a week of food safety checks across Bengaluru that began with raids on restaurants and hotel kitchens.
At Skyye Lounge in UB City, officials found 45 kg of rotten meat, 6 kg of mould-affected vegetable cutlets and 15 litres of used cooking oil. The kitchen was shut following the inspection.
The department also inspected Royal Chain Hotel, Madras Kitchen, Tescon Hotel and Sanchez, where food products were seized or discarded.
Across Skyye and the four other establishments, the Food Safety and Drug Administration said 132 kg of food articles and 15 litres of used cooking oil were seized or discarded.
The enforcement drive subsequently expanded beyond restaurants and hotel kitchens to facilities involved in storing and supplying food. Officials inspected a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote before moving on to other food-handling establishments.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What prompted the recent food safety enforcement drive in Bengaluru?
What issues were found at the Karnataka health department headquarters canteen?
Inspectors found expired idli rava and coconut powder, unhygienic conditions, and non-compliant food storage. They also noted that no pest control had been carried out.
What violations were identified at Zomato's Hyperpure facility?
Violations included chicken without an FSSAI license, garlic with an expired license, mislabeling of rice, dry fruits, and masala, and improper storage of imported radish pickle.
What action was taken regarding Zomato's Hyperpure unit after the inspection?
The Food Safety and Drug Administration issued a notice to Zomato's Hyperpure unit. Further legal action is expected to follow under the prescribed provisions.