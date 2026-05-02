President Trump described US naval operations against Iran as
'Like Pirates': Trump Says Naval Blockade Of Iranian Ports 'Profitable Business' For US
The incident, linked to the interception of the vessel Touska, comes amid Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports during the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.
- President Trump described US naval operations seizing Iranian cargo as
- US forces intercepted an Iranian vessel, seizing its cargo and oil.
- Iran condemned the seizure as
- The conflict disrupts global energy markets and the Strait of Hormuz.
President Donald Trump has drawn sharp attention after describing US naval operations against Iran as “sort of like pirates”, while recounting the recent seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
Speaking at an event on Friday, Trump praised the US military’s capabilities before detailing an incident in which American forces intercepted and took control of a ship at sea. His remarks come as tensions remain high over Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Trump Details Ship Seizure, Uses ‘Pirates’ Analogy
Trump said US forces fired into the engine room of a vessel that he claimed was attempting to breach what he referred to as an “iron wall”. He appeared to be referring to last month’s interception involving the Iranian-flagged ship Touska by the USS Spruance.
“The ship stopped. They used tugboats, and then we landed on top of it… we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” Trump said, before adding that such operations were “like pirates”.
His characterisation has added to criticism already surrounding US actions in the region, particularly the enforcement of a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked vessels.
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Iran Condemns Action, Warns of Retaliation
Iran had earlier denounced the seizure, describing it as “maritime highway robbery” and “piracy”. Its military warned that the country’s armed forces would respond to what it termed “US armed piracy”, according to statements carried by state broadcaster IRIB.
The United States has seized several vessels linked to Iran in recent weeks, including tankers and sanctioned container ships in Asian waters, as part of efforts to tighten pressure on Tehran.
Wider Conflict Deepens Regional and Global Impact
The confrontation is unfolding against the backdrop of a wider war that began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases.
The conflict has had far-reaching consequences, with thousands reported killed and millions displaced. It has also disrupted global energy markets, contributing to rising oil prices and heightened instability in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
Iran has largely restricted maritime traffic through the strait, while the US has imposed a separate blockade on Iranian ports, further intensifying the standoff.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did President Trump compare US naval operations against Iran to?
What incident did President Trump detail regarding US naval operations?
Trump detailed an incident where US forces intercepted and took control of an Iranian-flagged ship, the Touska, by firing into its engine room and then landing on the vessel.
How did Iran respond to the seizure of its cargo vessel?
Iran denounced the seizure as
What is the broader context of the US-Iran conflict mentioned in the article?
The confrontation is part of a wider war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian attacks on Israel and Gulf states. This conflict has disrupted global energy markets and intensified tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.