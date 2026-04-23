Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryElectionTamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle

Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle

Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal began at 7 AM on Thursday under tight security, with voters turning up early at stations across both states.

By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal began at 7 AM on Thursday under tight security, with voters turning up early at stations across both states.

Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: Polling began Thursday morning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where voters turned out to decide high-stakes contests featuring DMK Vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC Vs BJP in Bengal.

1/7
In West Bengal, the contest is primarily between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and other parties. (Credit: PTI)
In West Bengal, the contest is primarily between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and other parties. (Credit: PTI)
2/7
West Bengal, voting in two phases, has around 3.6 crore eligible voters who will determine the outcome for 1,478 candidates in a high-stakes battle. (Credit: PTI)
West Bengal, voting in two phases, has around 3.6 crore eligible voters who will determine the outcome for 1,478 candidates in a high-stakes battle. (Credit: PTI)
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting LIVE: CM Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Says 'Tamil Nadu Will Win'
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Why TVK Chief Vijay Demands EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours Till 8 PM?
Election
Bengal Elections: TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
TMC Workers, Humayun Kabir Camp Clash After Poll-Eve Blast In Murshidabad
Election
Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad
Inked Without Voting? EVM Glitch Sparks Chaos, Delays Polling In Malda, Murshidabad
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget