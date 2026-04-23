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Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal began at 7 AM on Thursday under tight security, with voters turning up early at stations across both states.
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: Polling began Thursday morning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where voters turned out to decide high-stakes contests featuring DMK Vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC Vs BJP in Bengal.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Sayantan Ghosh
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