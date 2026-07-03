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English NewsPhoto GalleryIndiaNortheast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action

Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action

Floods have caused widespread devastation in Northeast India. Over 1.38 lakh people have been affected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while five people have lost their lives.

Written By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Floods have caused widespread devastation in Northeast India. Over 1.38 lakh people have been affected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while five people have lost their lives.

Due to flood devastation in Northeast India, more than 1.38 lakh people have been affected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

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Flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh caused widespread devastation across several areas, severely disrupting normal life. (Image Source: PTI)
Flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh caused widespread devastation across several areas, severely disrupting normal life. (Image Source: PTI)
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Heavy rain and overflowing rivers have triggered severe floods in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, affecting over 1.38 lakh people. (Image Source: PTI)
Heavy rain and overflowing rivers have triggered severe floods in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, affecting over 1.38 lakh people. (Image Source: PTI)
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Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh leaves behind fallen trees and muddy landscapes. (Image Source: PTI)
Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh leaves behind fallen trees and muddy landscapes. (Image Source: PTI)
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Kiren Rijiju visits flood-affected areas in Pasighat with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Pema Khandu and senior officials. (Image Source: X)
Kiren Rijiju visits flood-affected areas in Pasighat with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Pema Khandu and senior officials. (Image Source: X)
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Waterlogged areas and submerged streets after heavy rains in Assam. (Image Source: PTI)
Waterlogged areas and submerged streets after heavy rains in Assam. (Image Source: PTI)
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Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, with CM Pema Khandu, visited flood-hit Boying, reviewed relief work, and assured full support to affected families. (Image Source: X)
Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, with CM Pema Khandu, visited flood-hit Boying, reviewed relief work, and assured full support to affected families. (Image Source: X)
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Heavy Rain triggered flash floods, landslides in Arunachal. (Image Source: PTI)
Heavy Rain triggered flash floods, landslides in Arunachal. (Image Source: PTI)
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Several areas in Assam forest were affected by the floods. (Image Source: PTI)
Several areas in Assam forest were affected by the floods. (Image Source: PTI)
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh Assam Disaster Management Northeast Floods Centre Action

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