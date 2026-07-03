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Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Floods have caused widespread devastation in Northeast India. Over 1.38 lakh people have been affected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while five people have lost their lives.
Due to flood devastation in Northeast India, more than 1.38 lakh people have been affected in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
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