Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's 'Peddi' film targets June 4, 2026 release.

Film aims for box office dominance post-IPL season.

Music by A.R. Rahman, star cast fuels anticipation.

Teasers and songs build significant audience excitement.

Get ready for a cinematic storm. Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi starring Ram Charan locks 4th June 2026 for its release, the next biggest film of the year, set to dominate right after IPL season finishes! With Janhvi Kapoor, amazing music by A.R. Rahman, and Vriddhi Cinemas backing it, Peddi promises mega action and hits. Teasers, songs like Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa have fans hooked. Excitement is at an all-time high.

Peddi Locks Release Date

Peddi has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, headlined by global star Ram Charan. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. "Ever since its announcement, the project has been generating significant buzz among fans as well as within the industry," as noted in recent updates. Recently, Peddi Pehelwan was released, showcasing Ram Charan in a very different avatar, and it received tremendous love from across the country. The film has now officially locked its release date as 4th June 2026, right after the IPL season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas)

With excitement for Peddi at an all-time high, the film is set to hit theatres on 4th June 2026. Positioned as [the] next biggest films of the year, it will arrive just after the IPL season concludes, a perfectly timed release for a mega-screen spectacle that is expected to dominate the box office.

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With every piece of content, Peddi is becoming one of the most awaited films. Each content drop has worked phenomenally, be it the teaser, Chikiri Chikiri song Rai Rai Raa Raa song or the posters, every piece has taken us into the world of Peddi in a very unique way. This is pure content success. No frills.

Music By A.R. Rahman Elevates Hype

Peddi’s first single, Chikiri Chikiri, created a strong buzz right after its release, with audiences loving its fresh vibe and the signature touch of A.R. Rahman. The track quickly connected with listeners and has already crossed over 200 million views across platforms, reflecting the rising excitement around the film’s music.

Taking that momentum forward, the makers dropped the second track, Rai Rai Raa Raa, a high-energy song that instantly grabbed attention online. The track has already surpassed 47 million views on YouTube, further building anticipation among fans for the film’s release.

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Massive Buzz Around Star Cast And Story

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie.