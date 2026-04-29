Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akashdeep Saigal returns to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot.

He reprises his role, now as Tulsi's grandson, previously son.

Saigal praises Smriti Irani's political career and acting return.

Show's second season features original cast and new generation.

Popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been in the spotlight ever since the premiere of its reboot. The first season was loved for its iconic characters and unexpected twists, and now with Season 2, the show is expected to bring in another interesting turn. Actor Akashdeep Saigal is all set to make a comeback on the show.

Akashdeep, who played the role of Tulsi Virani’s son in the first season, will now be seen as her grandson in the new season. The actor has now come forward and spoken about his character and the series.

Akashdeep Reacts

The actor spoke to Zoom about his return as Tulsi’s grandson and said, “It’s a masterclass in evolution. Playing the son was about rebellion; playing the grandson is about legacy. Professionally, it’s a brilliant shift. Spiritually, it’s a reminder that while the name on the door changes, the soul of the performance stays the same.”

He also called it a “full-circle moment” and added, “When Ekta calls, it’s not a pitch; it’s a shared vision. We’ve created history together, and we both knew that for the return of this legacy, it needed a specific kind of power. Bringing me in for Riyansh wasn’t just casting; it was a strategic move to bring back that X-factor.”

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Marks 20 Years In Bollywood; Shares First Portfolio Pic That Got Her Gangster

The latest episode of the serial showed Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani, shocked after seeing her grandson, played by Akashdeep Saigal. In Season 1, Akashdeep played the role of Ansh, Tulsi’s son.

Akashdeep On Smriti Irani’s Comeback

According to The Times of India, the actor also spoke about Smriti Irani’s return to television. He praised her for taking this bold step despite having a strong and stable career in politics.

He said, “About Smriti’s comeback, I just want to say that she is fantastic. She has always been brilliant. She has got an elephant memory—she can read something once and remember it word for word. She is truly gifted. May Mata Rani always bless her. She is a very successful politician today, and that makes her journey even more special. Despite achieving so much, she has stayed connected to her roots and where she started from.”

He further added, “She clearly has immense love and respect for Ekta, which is why she agreed to return. Honestly, I don’t think she would have come back for just any other show. This is the magic of Balaji.”

ALSO READ | 'Michael Jackson Was A Paedophile’: Dan Reed Blasts King Of Pop's Biopic

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The iconic show has returned with its second season, bringing back several beloved faces from the original cast. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, while Hiten Tejwani returns as Karan Virani. Gauri Pradhan is also back as Nandini Virani.

At the same time, the new season introduces a younger generation of the Virani family. Rohit Suchanti plays Angad, the son of Tulsi and Mihir, while Aman Gandhi plays their other son, Hrithik. Their daughter, Pari Virani, is portrayed by Shagun Sharma.

Adding to the buzz, the season also surprised fans with a special cameo by Bill Gates.