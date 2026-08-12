Kangana Ranaut Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Dumbbell’, Says His Remark On Amit Shah Was ‘Horrible’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranaut called Gandhi's culpable/incompetent resignation logic 'horrible'.

Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Amit Shah, calling one of his statements “horrible”. She asked why he would say he was not interested in hearing the Home Minister while simultaneously posing a series of questions and demanding answers from him. She also called the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha a “dumbbell”.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Dumbbell’

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of Stories reacting to Gandhi’s remarks. “Please listen to this person. He is saying he is not interested in listening to what Amit Shah Ji has to say, then he is asking HM Ji a series of questions and demanding answers from him,” Ranaut wrote.

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She added, “Arrey, oh dumbbell, if you are asking Home Minister questions then why are you not interested in listening to his answers?”

“You have to come for discussion, ask these same questions inside Parliament and hear him speak,” she further said, adding, “Yeh ho kya raha hai!!! My hamka e gole pe nahi rehna hai moment.”





In another Instagram Story, Ranaut reacted to Gandhi’s remarks, questioning whether Shah had ordered the shooting of students.

“Yeh part aur bhi mazedaar. Please listen to him, he is saying, did HM order to shoot children? If he did, then he is culpable, and if he did not, then he is incompetent,” she wrote.

“Arrey yaar! Nahi rehna hai humka iss gole pe bhai!! Yeh kya hai itna comedy Parliament mein,” she added.





Ranaut continued her criticism in a third Instagram Story, calling Gandhi’s suggestion that Shah would be “incompetent” if he had not ordered the police action “the most horrible thing to say”.

She also claimed that the media was “horrified” by what Gandhi was saying and had interrupted him, before criticising his reaction to the questions.

“Please hear how bitter and nasty he got with them, matlab tum kuch bhi bologe aur koi aage se question bhi nahi kar sakta?” she wrote.





What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said that the Congress and the younger generation were not interested in listening to what Shah had to say.

“We are not interested in listening to Mr Amit Shah’s imagination. We are not interested in him giving us a lecture or a discussion. We are interested in one simple thing. And when I say we, I mean the younger generation of this country,” Gandhi said.

He then questioned who ordered the police action against students protesting in Delhi, asking, “Who shot those students? Who gave the order to shoot those students? Who blinded one of the students? Who shot one of the students in the ear?”

He further claimed that the action was implemented by the Home Ministry.

Gandhi then questioned whether Shah had ordered the police action, saying that if he had, he should resign because he was “culpable”. However, he added that even if Shah had not issued the order, he should resign because he was “incompetent”.

“Did Mr Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? Or did he not? If he did, he should resign because he is culpable. And if he did not, he should resign. Because he is incompetent,” Gandhi said.

This remark didn’t sit well with many, including Kangana Ranaut.

He also criticised Shah for what he described as a 20-day absence, claiming that the Home Minister had been surrounded by security and police while students were prevented from approaching his residence.

“The question is not whether Mr Amit Shah comes and opines. We don't care what he has to say,” Gandhi said.

He added, “First of all, the most important thing to understand is that for 20 days, for 20 days, he disappeared.”

Towards the end of his interaction, Gandhi said that the Home Minister had “no courage” and could not come to the House.