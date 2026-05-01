Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New US bill proposes merit-based immigration, ending diversity lottery.

Legislation prioritizes high-demand skills, economic contribution, and American workers.

Bill aims to tighten legal pathways and reduce family-based sponsorship categories.

A new immigration proposal introduced in the United States is stirring debate over the future of green cards, visas and legal migration pathways. The legislation, brought forward by Alabama Republican Representative Barry Moore, aims to significantly reshape how individuals enter the country.

Framed as a reset of national priorities, the proposal seeks to tighten immigration rules while placing greater emphasis on economic contribution and merit-based selection.

A Push to Redefine Immigration Priorities

Announcing the Bill, Moore said the objective is to overhaul the existing system and prioritise American workers.

“Today, I introduced the Americans First Immigration Act to overhaul our immigration system. The days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. It’s time our system serves Americans again,” he said in a post on X.

The proposal aligns closely with the “America First” immigration agenda associated with former US President Donald Trump, reported Business Standard.

What the Bill Seeks to Change

According to reports, the legislation proposes a sweeping set of changes to legal immigration. These include narrowing existing pathways, reducing family-based sponsorship categories and eliminating the diversity visa lottery.

At the same time, the Bill shifts the focus towards applicants with high-demand skills, marking a move away from existing structures that combine family ties and lottery-based allocations.

Moore said the aim is to rewrite portions of current immigration law to ensure that the system benefits US citizens.

“My Bill draws a hard line - the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.”

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From Lottery to Merit: A System Overhaul

One of the most significant proposals in the Bill is the elimination of the diversity visa lottery, which has historically allocated green cards through a random selection process.

In its place, the legislation proposes a points-based system that would assess applicants on multiple criteria, including English proficiency, education level, salary, age and military service.

Applicants would also need to meet stricter economic thresholds, including securing a job offer that pays at least double the median wage in the state where they intend to reside, along with meeting language requirements.

Limited Exceptions and Structural Changes

While the Bill calls for scrapping the diversity lottery, it retains a limited provision for religious workers, preserving approximately 3,000 visas annually under that category.

The proposal, spanning around 70 pages, also aims to codify several immigration measures introduced during the Trump administration, including steps to tighten legal migration pathways.

Policy Context: Recent Changes to Immigration Rules

In late 2025, the Trump administration had moved to pause the green card lottery programme following campus shootings. Earlier that year, an executive order imposed tighter restrictions on H1B1 visas issued for specialised occupations.

Moore said the broader objective is to move away from what he described as chance-based entry into the country.

“If you want to come to the United States, you should earn it through merit, not diversity lotteries or loopholes. The Americans First Immigration Act restores fairness and accountability by protecting American jobs, prioritising the nuclear family and ensuring that every immigrant admitted is prepared to contribute and succeed.”

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Backing from Advocacy Groups

The proposal has received support from advocacy groups such as NumbersUSA, which has long argued for tighter immigration controls.

“The Americans First Immigration Act is groundbreaking legislation that will end mass immigration and reorient our green card system to serve the national interest.

We are in the midst of the longest wave of mass immigration in American history, rooted in random selection and chain migration. Decades of broken promises have produced a system that gives away green cards through a lottery and prioritises extended-family relationships over skills — and American workers and taxpayers have paid the price.

It’s long past time that we have an immigration system that puts Americans first.”

If passed, the legislation could mark a major shift in US immigration policy, affecting how millions of applicants approach green cards and work visas.