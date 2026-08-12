‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Slams Opposition For ‘Running Away’ From Debate

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English NewsNewsIndia‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Says Government Wants Parliament Debate, Opposition ‘Running Away’

‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Says Government Wants Parliament Debate, Opposition ‘Running Away’

Rijiju accuses Congress of “running away” from debate, says government is ready to extend the House session.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Rijiju accused Congress of avoiding a parliamentary discussion.
  • Government offered to extend session for debate with Congress.
  • Home Minister Shah urged Speaker for an open, detailed discussion.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress of lacking the courage to participate in a parliamentary discussion, saying the government was ready to extend the House session if the Opposition agreed to begin the debate. Rijiju said the government was willing to provide answers and hold an open and detailed discussion, while questioning why the Congress was “running away” from the matter.

Rijiju Challenges Congress

Responding to a question on whether the duration of the House session could be extended, Rijiju said the government would agree if Congress informed it by 11:00 AM the following morning that it was ready for the discussion.

“We are ready for the discussion. You should ask Congress why they got scared and why they fled,” Rijiju said, adding that he had never imagined the Congress would become “so weak”.

Government Presses For Debate

Rijiju said the government had repeatedly expressed its willingness to discuss the matter, but alleged that the Opposition continued to refuse.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah had written another letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reiterating the government's readiness for an “open, extensive, and detailed discussion” and asking him to persuade Opposition leaders to participate.

“Have you ever heard of such a thing? The government itself is earnestly requesting the Speaker to convince the opposition to participate in a discussion,” Rijiju said.

He said the government was ready.

Also Read: Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back

The remarks came after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit back at Shah’s accusation that the Opposition was “running away” from a debate.

Gandhi said Shah himself had been “missing” from Parliament for 20 days. He rejected Shah’s offer to answer questions on the NEET protests, instead demanding that the Home Minister address allegations concerning police action against protesting students.

Shah had challenged the Opposition to submit a request for a discussion and promised to remain present in the House to answer every question.

Also Read: Amit Shah Sets Condition For Debate In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Need Lecture’

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session Kiren RIjiju AMIT SHAH
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