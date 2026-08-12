‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Slams Opposition For ‘Running Away’ From Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Rijiju accused Congress of avoiding a parliamentary discussion.

Government offered to extend session for debate with Congress.

Home Minister Shah urged Speaker for an open, detailed discussion.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress of lacking the courage to participate in a parliamentary discussion, saying the government was ready to extend the House session if the Opposition agreed to begin the debate. Rijiju said the government was willing to provide answers and hold an open and detailed discussion, while questioning why the Congress was “running away” from the matter.

Rijiju Challenges Congress

Responding to a question on whether the duration of the House session could be extended, Rijiju said the government would agree if Congress informed it by 11:00 AM the following morning that it was ready for the discussion.

“We are ready for the discussion. You should ask Congress why they got scared and why they fled,” Rijiju said, adding that he had never imagined the Congress would become “so weak”.

Government Presses For Debate

Rijiju said the government had repeatedly expressed its willingness to discuss the matter, but alleged that the Opposition continued to refuse.

He said Home Minister Amit Shah had written another letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reiterating the government's readiness for an “open, extensive, and detailed discussion” and asking him to persuade Opposition leaders to participate.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this,… pic.twitter.com/WM8afOXK5q — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

“Have you ever heard of such a thing? The government itself is earnestly requesting the Speaker to convince the opposition to participate in a discussion,” Rijiju said.

He said the government was ready.

Also Read: Amit Shah Ready To Answer 'Any Question' On Student Protests, Says Opposition Blocking Discussion

Rahul Gandhi Hits Back

The remarks came after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit back at Shah’s accusation that the Opposition was “running away” from a debate.

Gandhi said Shah himself had been “missing” from Parliament for 20 days. He rejected Shah’s offer to answer questions on the NEET protests, instead demanding that the Home Minister address allegations concerning police action against protesting students.

Shah had challenged the Opposition to submit a request for a discussion and promised to remain present in the House to answer every question.

Also Read: Amit Shah Sets Condition For Debate In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Need Lecture’