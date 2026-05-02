Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: DMK, AIADMK Activate War Rooms Ahead Of Crucial Counting Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parties establish war rooms for election counting day.

Centralized systems coordinate candidates and officials at centers.

Parties plan swift response to counting day issues.

Legal experts monitor for disputes and procedural concerns.

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) With Tamil Nadu having completed polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies on April 23 and counting scheduled for May 4, the State’s two principal political rivals — the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — have ramped up preparations, activating high-functioning war rooms to manage counting-day operations and contingencies.

According to senior functionaries, both parties have established centralised control systems to ensure seamless coordination with candidates, counting agents, and district-level officials across the 62 counting centres identified by the Election Commission of India.

These war rooms are expected to function as nerve centres, handling real-time updates and responding swiftly to any issues that may arise during the counting process.

AIADMK sources said extensive communication networks have been put in place. “We have circulated contact details of key officials, including Returning Officers, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

"If any issue arises at the counting centres, our candidates and agents can immediately alert the war room and receive quick assistance,” a senior party functionary said.

The DMK has adopted a similar strategy, but with an added legal layer. Party insiders revealed that legal experts and senior coordinators have been deployed to closely monitor proceedings and intervene in case of disputes, discrepancies or procedural concerns.

The aim, sources said, is to ensure that every vote is accounted for and that any irregularity is addressed without delay. The heightened vigilance reflects lessons learned from previous elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, several constituencies witnessed extremely narrow victory margins, with multiple seats decided by fewer than 1,000 votes. This has made parties wary of complacency, prompting them to maintain strict oversight until the final round of counting is completed.

The stakes appear even higher in the 2026 election, which has seen a multi-cornered contest with the entry of new political players and shifting voter dynamics.

Party strategists believe that vote splits could result in tighter races across several constituencies, increasing the possibility of close finishes and contested outcomes.

With counting day fast approaching, both DMK and AIADMK are leaving little to chance, ensuring that their organisational machinery remains fully geared to respond swiftly in what could be a closely fought electoral battle.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)