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English NewsNewsWorldIran Knew Trump’s Exact Ankara Location During NATO Summit: Report

Iran Knew Trump’s Exact Ankara Location During NATO Summit: Report

Meanwhile, the original Air Force One departed carrying senior US officials, government staff, journalists, and military personnel, essentially functioning as a decoy.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran had precise intelligence on President Trump's Ankara location.
  • Trump secretly departed; Air Force One decoyed with officials.
  • Protocol drew criticism, potentially endangering decoy plane passengers.

US intelligence agencies intercepted multiple inputs indicating that Iran possessed precise information regarding President Donald Trump's whereabouts in Ankara during the NATO summit last month, that prompted his secretive departure, according to a New York Times report.

Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told NYT that security authorities detected a specific surface-to-air missile threat directed against whichever aircraft was carrying Trump. Additionally, an individual near the NATO summit was reportedly spotted with a shoulder-fired missile, while Iranian operatives were said to be aware of the exact floor of the hotel where Trump was staying.

The threat assessment was deemed severe enough to prompt a complex security deception. Trump publicly boarded the older Air Force One before being secretly transported out of the airport inside a catering container and transferred to a military plane that flew him out of Turkey.

Meanwhile, the original Air Force One departed carrying senior US officials, government staff, journalists, and military personnel, essentially functioning as a decoy. Passengers aboard were reportedly not briefed on the full severity of the threat.

The New York Times reported that the operation may have redirected the risk from Trump onto those who remained aboard the main presidential aircraft. High-ranking officials present on the flight included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and senior White House aides Stephen Miller and Steven Cheung.

ALSO READ: ‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz

Passengers were directed to keep the aircraft's window shades drawn during the July 8 flight from Ankara to Britain. Trump subsequently rejoined Air Force One in secret before stepping out in front of cameras, maintaining the impression that he had been on board throughout the journey.

The unprecedented security protocol has drawn criticism from certain former White House officials, who maintained that individuals on the decoy plane should have been protected or notified. Conversely, defenders of the decision argued that safeguarding the commander-in-chief justified extraordinary measures when facing a credible threat.

The White House did not respond to queries concerning the operation. Trump later stated that he had acted on Secret Service directives and dismissed claims that passengers were placed in heightened danger, arguing that the aircraft he moved to could have been the primary target.

ALSO READ: Germany Approves Intelligence Reforms As Drone Threats And Security Risks Grow

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted President Trump's secretive departure from Ankara?

US intelligence detected multiple inputs indicating Iran had precise information about President Trump's whereabouts and planned missile threats. This severe threat assessment led to his covert evacuation.

How was President Trump secretly evacuated from Ankara?

Trump publicly boarded an older Air Force One, but was then secretly moved in a catering container to a military plane. The original Air Force One flew as a decoy with senior US officials.

Who was on the decoy Air Force One flight from Ankara?

Senior officials like Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent, along with staff and journalists, were aboard the decoy flight. They were reportedly not fully briefed on the severe threat against the President.

What criticisms were raised about the security operation?

Former White House officials criticized the operation for not protecting or notifying individuals on the decoy plane. They argued those passengers should have been informed or safeguarded.

Published at : 12 Aug 2026 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ankara Iran NATO Summit Trump’s Exact Ankara Location
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