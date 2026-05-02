Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 May 2026:

‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’: MP CM Orders Action After Deadly Jabalpur Cruise Disaster Using the tragedy as the basis for disciplinary action, the state government announced terminations, suspensions and an inquiry into alleged negligence in the handling of the cruise operation. Read More

‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply. Read More

‘This Is Just The Beginning’: Himanta Sarma Hits Back At Singhvi After SC Relief To Pawan Khera The exchange followed Singhvi’s appeal to the Assam chief minister to “reconsider his stand” in light of the apex court’s observations, prompting a blistering response from Sarma. Read More

‘Iran War Terminated’: Trump Administration Says As 60-Day War Powers Deadline Expires Iran War Termination: Trump team says Iran conflict ended by ceasefire, but Democrats dispute legal claim, citing War Powers deadline and ongoing military pressure. Read More

Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More

Pasha Talankin Loses Oscar After JFK Airport Calls It A Weapon Pasha Talankin, co-director of Mr. Nobody Against Putin, reportedly lost his Oscar statuette after airport security at JFK refused cabin carriage. Read More

Don''t need to answer critics: Riyan Parag Jaipur, May 1 (PTI): He may have copped criticism for various reasons of late, but Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who returned to form with a sparkling 90, said he does not need to "answer his critics" but his job is to win matches for his tea. Read More

VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More

Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More