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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 02 May 2026 06:31 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 May 2026:

  1. ‘Guilty Will Not Be Spared’: MP CM Orders Action After Deadly Jabalpur Cruise Disaster

    Using the tragedy as the basis for disciplinary action, the state government announced terminations, suspensions and an inquiry into alleged negligence in the handling of the cruise operation. Read More

  2. ‘Rename Bihar As Shramik Pradesh’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Swipe At NDA On Labour Day

    In a statement, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar has fallen behind in industrial production over the past 21 years while remaining at the forefront in labour supply. Read More

  3. ‘This Is Just The Beginning’: Himanta Sarma Hits Back At Singhvi After SC Relief To Pawan Khera

    The exchange followed Singhvi’s appeal to the Assam chief minister to “reconsider his stand” in light of the apex court’s observations, prompting a blistering response from Sarma. Read More

  4. ‘Iran War Terminated’: Trump Administration Says As 60-Day War Powers Deadline Expires

    Iran War Termination: Trump team says Iran conflict ended by ceasefire, but Democrats dispute legal claim, citing War Powers deadline and ongoing military pressure. Read More

  5. Ram Charan's Peddi Locks Release Date; Film To Release On THIS Date

    Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor with A.R. Rahman music, locks 4th June 2026 release, right after IPL. Read More

  6. Pasha Talankin Loses Oscar After JFK Airport Calls It A Weapon

    Pasha Talankin, co-director of Mr. Nobody Against Putin, reportedly lost his Oscar statuette after airport security at JFK refused cabin carriage. Read More

  7. Don''t need to answer critics: Riyan Parag

    Jaipur, May 1 (PTI): He may have copped criticism for various reasons of late, but Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who returned to form with a sparkling 90, said he does not need to "answer his critics" but his job is to win matches for his tea. Read More

  8. VCARB Unveils Bold ‘Summer-Sun Yellow’ Miami GP Livery With Stunning Stunt Reveal

    VCARB debut vibrant Miami GP 2026 livery with a daring stunt reveal, blending motorsport style with Miami’s high-energy summer culture. Read More

  9. Akashdeep Saigal Set To Return As Tulsi’s Grandson In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

    Akashdeep Saigal returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi’s grandson, calling it a “full-circle moment,” while also praising Smriti Irani’s powerful comeback to television. Read More

  10. Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

    This marks the third hike since late February, following earlier increases in March and April. Read More

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Published at : 02 May 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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