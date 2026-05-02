‘Life Jackets Given Late’: New Video Surfaces; What Happened In Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cruise boat capsized amid severe storm, Narmada River, killing nine.

Sudden storm created turbulent conditions, causing boat to overturn.

At least nine people have died after a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department capsized at Bargi Dam on the Narmada River near Jabalpur on Thursday evening. From the incident, a new video surfaced, reportedly recorded inside the cruise near Jabalpur, showed water rapidly entering the vessel as it returned amid worsening weather conditions. Within seconds, the situation escalates as passengers are seen reacting in panic while the boat tilts and begins to flood.

New video came out This is the height of negligence; in the #BargiDamaccident, life jackets were distributed only when the boat started sinking.#jabalpur #madhyapradesh #boataccident #bargidam pic.twitter.com/uFrIFB652u May 2, 2026

The video also shows crew members untying bundled life jackets only after water had already started filling the interior. Several passengers appear without life jackets and are seen struggling to access safety equipment that was stored in sealed packets, as chaos spreads onboard.

What Led To The Incident?

Officials said the vessel, carrying around 43 passengers including crew members, overturned after being caught in a sudden and severe storm. Weather conditions reportedly changed abruptly around 6 pm, with wind speeds reaching 60–70 kmph, creating turbulent conditions in the dam. Authorities believe the strong winds destabilised the boat, causing it to lose control and capsize.

Rescue Operations

Search and rescue efforts continued through Thursday night, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state disaster units and local administration deployed at the site. The death toll rose to nine on Friday after more bodies were recovered.

‘Life Jackets Given Late’

Several survivors have alleged serious lapses in safety measures, claiming life jackets were distributed only after the vessel began to sink. “There were no visible safety precautions during the journey. Panic broke out when the cruise started sinking, and only then were life jackets handed out,” said one survivor, who lost his wife in the tragedy. His daughter and grandson remain missing.

Another eyewitness said strong winds were evident before the capsize. “We urged the operator to turn back, but he did not listen. The boat overturned mid-dam. We managed to rescue around 15–16 people,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said rescue operations were being conducted on a war footing and expressed solidarity with the affected families. The state government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Officials said the probe will examine whether safety protocols were followed, including the timing of life jacket distribution and the decision to continue operations despite worsening weather.

Bargi Dam, one of the earliest major hydroelectric and irrigation projects on the Narmada, is a popular tourist destination located about 40 km from Jabalpur.

A Haunting Moment

Search operations involving multiple agencies, including the Army, continued on Friday morning, but were briefly halted after the recovery of two more bodies in a deeply emotional moment. A woman was found clutching her four-year-old child in her arms.

Rescuers said both the mother and child were wearing life jackets, yet the child remained tightly held against her. They were identified as Marina Massey, 39, and her son Trishaan, who had travelled from Delhi and were among those killed in the incident. Officials said the child was found pressed to his mother’s chest, still enclosed in her embrace. A rescue worker recalled that even after recovery, they appeared to be holding on to each other—a poignant reminder of the human cost of the tragedy.