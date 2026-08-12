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English NewsNewsWorldEurope Braces For Another Heatwave As Temperatures Soar Past 35°C

Europe Braces For Another Heatwave As Temperatures Soar Past 35°C

More than half of Europe, including much of Germany is set for a third wave of extreme heat this summer, worsening wildfires and drought conditions across the continent.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Europe faces another extreme heatwave, continent warming rapidly.
  • France, Spain, Italy expect 35C+; Germany anticipates 39C.
  • Rhine levels drop; Spain warns of eclipse wildfire risks.

Edited by: Rob Turner

Millions of people across Europe on Wednesday were set for more extreme heat, as yet another heat wave descends on the world's fastest-warming continent.

In France, Italy and Spain, some 92 million people are expected to swelter in temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

Some 300 million people — more than half Europe's population — will see temperatures pass 30 C.

The new heat wave comes after Western Europe saw its warmest ever June-July period, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service(C3S) said on Monday.

According to C3S figures, temperatures in Europe are rising at twice the speed of other continents.

What temperatures are expected in Germany?

The German Weather Service has forecast highs on Wednesday of 34 C.

Temperatures are set to climb to 37 C on Thursday and as high as 39 C by Friday for much of western and southern Germany, the national meteorology agency said.

The looming heatwave is the third blast of extreme heat that Germany has seen this summer.

The prolonged heat has caused water levels on the Rhine to drop to record lows in some areas. The river is one of Europe's main waterways for transports of grain, minerals, fuel and other goods.

The drought conditions are impacting both Germany's environment as well as its economy, with companies that rely on goods normally transported via water suffering supply shortfalls.

France, Spain, Italy also brace for more heat

Extremely high temperatures of over 35 C are also forecast for France, Spain and Italy.

The latest blast of extreme heat comes just weeks after France and Spain faced some of the worst wildfires they have ever dealt with.

In Spain, where several wildfires are still active, the national weather agency AEMET is warning of temperatures of over 35 C.

Millions of people are flocking to the Iberian country to watch the total solar eclipse on Wednesday.

Spanish authorities are deploying over 33,000 law enforcement personnel to eclipse observation areas and access points, many of which are suffering from drought conditions.

Officials are working to prevent these gatherings leading to more wildfires being started, urging visitors not to light any fires, litter or park their vehicles in areas with dry vegetation.

"High temperatures, the accumulated dryness of vegetation, and the intense pressure on natural areas due to projected travel necessitate extreme preventive measures," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.

Heat wave set to extend from Balkans to UK

The heat wave is also set to spread to parts of southeastern Europe, including in Greece, Albania and Croatia.

Tens of millions of people in the United Kingdom are also bracing for temperatures to climb over 30 C. The UK's Met Office said Tuesday that the country is expected to record its hottest-ever summer this year.

Several European countries, including Germany, France and Spain, have all set new temperature records this summer.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Extreme Heat Europe Heatwave Germany Weather European Wildfires
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