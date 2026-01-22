Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted Again Early Morning; First Train Halted at Rabindra Sadan

Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed another early morning disruption on Thursday as services on the Metro Blue Line were hit due to a technical snag, causing major inconvenience for office-bound commuters. The first train of the day got stuck at Rabindra Sadan station, forcing Metro authorities to partially operate services for nearly an hour.

According to officials, trains were only running between Brigade (Briji) Tollygunge and Maidan Dakshineswar sections during the disruption. However, no services were available on the up line between Rabindra Sadan and Tollygunge, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on a busy weekday morning.

The disruption began at around 7:35 AM and continued until approximately 8:17 AM. Maintenance-related work reportedly led to the mechanical fault, prompting the authorities to suspend services in the affected stretch. Metro sources confirmed that this was the first such breakdown of the week.

This is not the first time that Blue Line commuters have faced such frustration. Just days earlier, on 13 January, a similar incident occurred when a train came to a halt between Netaji Bhavan and Rabindra Sadan due to an electrical issue. Passengers were forced to walk through the dark tunnel after power to the third rail was switched off for safety.

Multiple breakdowns have been reported over recent weeks. On 5 January, services between Dakshineswar and Tollygunge were disrupted due to a mechanical fault, and on 28 December, a southbound train stopped before entering Tollygunge station, leaving passengers locked inside the coach for over 40 minutes before they were evacuated through the driver’s side door.

Frequent commuters have expressed mounting frustration as repeated glitches on the Blue Line continue to derail morning travel plans. Thursday’s incident once again resulted in severe hardship for daily passengers during peak hours.