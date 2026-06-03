Social Media Influencer Anita Bishnoi Hospitalised In Critical Condition After Trolling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social media influencer Anita Bishnoi critical after consuming poison.

Family alleges sustained online trolling over a clothing video.

She posted a dire message before the incident occurred.

A social media influencer from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur remains in critical condition after allegedly consuming poison at her residence on Wednesday, with family members claiming sustained online trolling and harassment pushed her into distress.

The incident took place around 11:30 am at Godaron Ki Dhani (Balaji Farm House) in Shikargarh under the Banad police station area.

The woman, identified as Anita Bishnoi, was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Disturbing Social Media Post Before Incident

Around five hours before the incident, Anita Bishnoi shared a message on Facebook that alarmed her followers.

The post read, “After today, your sister will no longer be seen in this world.”

According to family members, she also shared posts stating that she was being repeatedly harassed and that she could take an extreme step. She reportedly sought opinions from her followers and “social media family”.

Husband Alleges Sustained Online Harassment

Anita’s husband, Dinaram Bishnoi, alleged that several influencers had been repeatedly targeting and harassing his wife over the past several days.

He claimed the harassment began after Anita posted a video on Instagram and Facebook commenting on women’s clothing.

One line from the video, “If clothes become shorter, where will modesty come from?”, reportedly triggered backlash online.

According to family members, she had been facing trolling for nearly 15 days following the post.

Dinaram also alleged that some individuals sent WhatsApp messages threatening to defame her.

In some videos circulated by certain trolls, it was allegedly claimed that Anita herself was displaying cleavage while speaking about modesty.

‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone’

Dinaram said he had suggested filing a police complaint regarding the trolling and alleged harassment, but Anita declined.

“She said, ‘I am not afraid of anyone,’” he said.

However, he claimed that the sustained criticism and online targeting eventually overwhelmed her.

Known For Farming And Rural Content

Anita Bishnoi had gained popularity on social media through videos related to farming and rural life.

Originally from Lathi village, she was living in Jodhpur with her family. Her husband reportedly worked in farming and at tube wells in the village, while Anita often assisted him in agricultural work.

She regularly posted videos showing activities such as driving tractors, ploughing fields, sowing crops, irrigation work and harvesting.

Her rural-themed and farming-related videos had earned her a significant following on social media platforms.

Husband Says He Was Away During Incident

According to Dinaram, he was at his brother’s house when he received a call informing him that Anita had uploaded a concerning social media post.

He said he immediately rushed home, but by then she had allegedly consumed poison kept at the house.

She was then taken to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital for treatment.

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Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

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