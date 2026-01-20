Man Urinates Inside Delhi Metro, Viral Video Sparks Online Outrage Over 'Missing Civic Sense

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has ignited public anger after it allegedly showed a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station. The clip, which has gone viral in recent days, has prompted strong reactions from commuters and online users, many of whom see the incident as a stark reminder of declining civic responsibility and disregard for public hygiene.

The episode is believed to have taken place at a station on the Pink Line, one of the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro network. As the footage spread rapidly online, it triggered renewed concern about how public infrastructure—used daily by thousands of passengers—is being treated by a section of commuters.

Viral Clip Of Urinating At Delhi Metro Sparks Backlash

The video was first shared by the social media handle @gharkekalesh and quickly gathered momentum, crossing 60,000 views and drawing hundreds of comments. Users expressed shock and frustration, with many calling the act unacceptable and embarrassing for a city that prides itself on modern public transport.

Several commenters pointed out that such incidents tarnish the image of the Delhi Metro, often cited as one of the most efficient urban transit systems in the country. The outrage was not limited to the act itself but extended to concerns about enforcement, surveillance, and passenger behavior inside metro premises.

Civic sense is seriously lacking among many people in Delhi.



-> In metro premises, some openly urinate or even let children do the same.



-> Used metro tickets are thrown on the floor instead of dustbins.



-> People eat at stations and leave the waste right there.



Overall,… pic.twitter.com/BhbjSlZpdK — Shubham 🌠 (@jai_shree_radhe) January 19, 2026

Commuters Share Similar Experiences

As the discussion gained traction, some users began sharing personal experiences. One commuter wrote: “This happened right in front of me once. It was late at night, and a man began urinating on the platform. Since then, I avoid traveling by metro unless absolutely necessary.”

Another user on X highlighted what they described as a wider pattern of neglect, alleging that some passengers openly urinate or allow children to do so, throw used tickets on station floors, and leave food waste behind. According to them, such actions reflect a worrying decline in public responsibility and respect for shared spaces.

DMRC Responds, Urges Public Cooperation

Amid mounting criticism, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded on Monday with an appeal to commuters. Emphasising the shared responsibility of maintaining cleanliness, the agency urged passengers to remain vigilant and proactive.

In its statement, DMRC said: “We request all passengers to help keep metro premises clean and hygienic. If anyone witnesses such activities, they should immediately inform DMRC authorities.”

While many users tagged DMRC demanding swift and strict action against offenders, others argued that appeals alone may not be enough. Calls for stricter penalties, enhanced monitoring, and visible enforcement were echoed across platforms, with users insisting that deterrence is essential to prevent similar incidents in the future.