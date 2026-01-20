Man Urinates Inside Delhi Metro, Viral Video Sparks Online Outrage Over 'Missing Civic Sense

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Urinates Inside Delhi Metro, Viral Video Sparks Online Outrage Over 'Missing Civic Sense

A viral video allegedly showing a man urinating at a Delhi Metro station has sparked outrage, renewing concerns over civic sense and public hygiene.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:54 AM (IST)

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has ignited public anger after it allegedly showed a man urinating inside a Delhi Metro station. The clip, which has gone viral in recent days, has prompted strong reactions from commuters and online users, many of whom see the incident as a stark reminder of declining civic responsibility and disregard for public hygiene.

The episode is believed to have taken place at a station on the Pink Line, one of the busiest corridors of the Delhi Metro network. As the footage spread rapidly online, it triggered renewed concern about how public infrastructure—used daily by thousands of passengers—is being treated by a section of commuters.

Viral Clip Of Urinating At Delhi Metro Sparks Backlash

The video was first shared by the social media handle @gharkekalesh and quickly gathered momentum, crossing 60,000 views and drawing hundreds of comments. Users expressed shock and frustration, with many calling the act unacceptable and embarrassing for a city that prides itself on modern public transport.

Several commenters pointed out that such incidents tarnish the image of the Delhi Metro, often cited as one of the most efficient urban transit systems in the country. The outrage was not limited to the act itself but extended to concerns about enforcement, surveillance, and passenger behavior inside metro premises.

Commuters Share Similar Experiences

As the discussion gained traction, some users began sharing personal experiences. One commuter wrote: “This happened right in front of me once. It was late at night, and a man began urinating on the platform. Since then, I avoid traveling by metro unless absolutely necessary.”

Another user on X highlighted what they described as a wider pattern of neglect, alleging that some passengers openly urinate or allow children to do so, throw used tickets on station floors, and leave food waste behind. According to them, such actions reflect a worrying decline in public responsibility and respect for shared spaces.

DMRC Responds, Urges Public Cooperation

Amid mounting criticism, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded on Monday with an appeal to commuters. Emphasising the shared responsibility of maintaining cleanliness, the agency urged passengers to remain vigilant and proactive.

In its statement, DMRC said: “We request all passengers to help keep metro premises clean and hygienic. If anyone witnesses such activities, they should immediately inform DMRC authorities.”

While many users tagged DMRC demanding swift and strict action against offenders, others argued that appeals alone may not be enough. Calls for stricter penalties, enhanced monitoring, and visible enforcement were echoed across platforms, with users insisting that deterrence is essential to prevent similar incidents in the future.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
