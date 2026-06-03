3 Royal Navy Crew Members Killed in Helicopter Crash During UK Training Exercise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Navy helicopter crashed during training, killing three.

The Merlin Mk4 aircraft went down early Wednesday morning.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

A helicopter from Britain's Royal Navy crashed in southwest England during a training exercise, the Navy confirmed on Wednesday.

The aircraft, a Merlin Mk4 helicopter, went down in a field just before 4 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the incident.

Navy chief general Gwyn Jenkins confirmed the events in a statement, saying that he was "deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon."

Merlin helicopters are primarily used for anti-submarine warfare, but also for search and rescue, cargo transfers and maritime patrol, according to the Royal Navy's website.

They usually have a crew of four and have the capacity to carry up to 24 troops.

Investigation Underway

Britain's Ministry of Defense said the families of the victims have been informed.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deaths were "utterly tragic" and expressed his "thoughts and sympathies" with the victim's loved ones.

Jenkins said an investigation is underway and further updates will be provided as they come along.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.