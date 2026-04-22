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HomePhoto GalleryElectionWest Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1

West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1

West Bengal elections 2026: Big names across BJP, TMC and Congress are in the fray as West Bengal heads into a crucial election battle. Here’s a look at the key candidates to watch.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
West Bengal elections 2026: Big names across BJP, TMC and Congress are in the fray as West Bengal heads into a crucial election battle. Here’s a look at the key candidates to watch.

West Bengal elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Agnimitra Paul (BJP), and Pabitra Kar (TMC) are among the key contenders in the first phase of Bengal elections.

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Rekha Patra: Fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patra is contesting from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. She has emerged as a notable face in the party’s campaign, drawing attention amid the ongoing political contest in the state. (Credit: PTI)
Rekha Patra: Fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patra is contesting from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. She has emerged as a notable face in the party’s campaign, drawing attention amid the ongoing political contest in the state. (Credit: PTI)
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Tapas Banerjee: A senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is contesting from the Baranagar constituency. A multiple-term MLA, he remains a key face of the party’s campaign in the region. (Credit: X/@AITCofficial)
Tapas Banerjee: A senior leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is contesting from the Baranagar constituency. A multiple-term MLA, he remains a key face of the party’s campaign in the region. (Credit: X/@AITCofficial)
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner

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