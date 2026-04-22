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West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1
West Bengal elections 2026: Big names across BJP, TMC and Congress are in the fray as West Bengal heads into a crucial election battle. Here’s a look at the key candidates to watch.
West Bengal elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Agnimitra Paul (BJP), and Pabitra Kar (TMC) are among the key contenders in the first phase of Bengal elections.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
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West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion