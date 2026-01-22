Traffic Restrictions In Delhi-NCR Today And Tomorrow. Check Routes To Avoid

Traffic restrictions will be enforced across parts of New Delhi on January 22 and 23 in view of rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony and the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

Beating Retreat Rehearsal

According to a traffic advisory, Vijay Chowk will remain closed to general traffic between 4 pm and 6.30 pm on January 22. Vehicular movement on Raisina Road, from the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk, will also be restricted.

Traffic will not be allowed beyond the roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid in the direction of Vijay Chowk during the rehearsal hours. The stretch between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg leading towards the Kartavya Path crossing will also remain shut.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road (towards Kamal Ataturk Marg), Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.

Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal

The Traffic Police has also issued a detailed advisory for January 23 due to the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day parade.

Vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours. Traffic curbs will also be imposed on adjoining roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath, C-Hexagon and nearby areas, from early Friday morning until the rehearsal concludes.

Commuters travelling between north and south Delhi have been advised to avoid central Delhi roads and instead take Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and other peripheral routes. The movement of heavy vehicles on arterial roads leading towards Kartavya Path will be regulated.

Parking will be prohibited on several roads in the New Delhi district, including stretches of Tilak Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road. Vehicles found parked in restricted zones will be towed to prevent congestion.

Delhi Metro Services Ahead Of R-Day

Metro services will operate as usual. However, entry and exit at certain metro stations near the parade route may be regulated depending on the security situation.

Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders. Traffic personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage diversions and assist commuters.

The Traffic Police has urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage, cooperate with on-ground personnel, and stay updated through official social media handles and traffic helpline numbers for real-time information.

Officials said the Full Dress Rehearsal is a key preparatory exercise ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and involves large-scale movement of armed forces, tableaux and security personnel, necessitating elaborate traffic arrangements across central Delhi.