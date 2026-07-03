UPSC Aspirant In MP Alleges Rape On False Promise Of Marriage, Case Registered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused threatened woman after his engagement became known.

Gwalior: A 21-year-old woman preparing for the civil services examination has alleged that she was raped for nearly three years by a relative who staged a mock temple marriage to win her trust, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a native of Bhander in Datia district, had been living in a rented room in Gwalior’s Amkho locality since 2023 to prepare for the UPSC exam.

She told police that Deepak, a relative from Datia who frequently visited her family, befriended her and assured her of marriage.

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According to the complaint, the accused pressured her to let him visit her room and later raped her under the promise of marriage. When she pressed for marriage, he took her to a temple, exchanged garlands, applied vermilion, and declared himself her husband.

He then rented a room for her in Bhander and continued sexual relations, police said.

The woman alleged she recently learnt that Deepak’s marriage had been fixed with another woman from Karera.

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According to police, when the complainant objected, he refused to marry her and threatened her, saying the police would not act against him.

She first filed a complaint at Bhander police station, where a ‘zero FIR’ was registered.

The case diary was forwarded to Kampu police station, which has now lodged an FIR under relevant sections.

“A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint,” Kampu Station In-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar told news reporters on Friday.

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Police said they are probing the sequence of events, including the alleged temple ceremony and the rented accommodation in Bhander. CCTV footage and statements of acquaintances are being examined to corroborate the timeline.

Officials said the investigation will also look into the accused’s recent engagement and whether any other women were similarly misled. He further informed that a search for the accused is underway and he will be arrested soon, they added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)