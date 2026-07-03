Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUPSC Aspirant In MP Alleges Rape On False Promise Of Marriage, Case Registered

UPSC Aspirant In MP Alleges Rape On False Promise Of Marriage, Case Registered

A 21-year-old UPSC aspirant in Madhya Pradesh has accused a relative of raping her for nearly three years after allegedly staging a fake temple marriage. Police have registered an FIR.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused threatened woman after his engagement became known.

Gwalior: A 21-year-old woman preparing for the civil services examination has alleged that she was raped for nearly three years by a relative who staged a mock temple marriage to win her trust, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a native of Bhander in Datia district, had been living in a rented room in Gwalior’s Amkho locality since 2023 to prepare for the UPSC exam.

She told police that Deepak, a relative from Datia who frequently visited her family, befriended her and assured her of marriage.

ALSO READ | Nagpur Cop Assaulted On Road After Minor Car Scrape; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack, 14 Held

According to the complaint, the accused pressured her to let him visit her room and later raped her under the promise of marriage. When she pressed for marriage, he took her to a temple, exchanged garlands, applied vermilion, and declared himself her husband.

He then rented a room for her in Bhander and continued sexual relations, police said.

The woman alleged she recently learnt that Deepak’s marriage had been fixed with another woman from Karera.

ALSO READ | J&K: Six CRPF Jawans Injured After Vehicle Loses Control, Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg

According to police, when the complainant objected, he refused to marry her and threatened her, saying the police would not act against him.

She first filed a complaint at Bhander police station, where a ‘zero FIR’ was registered.

The case diary was forwarded to Kampu police station, which has now lodged an FIR under relevant sections.

“A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint,” Kampu Station In-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar told news reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Writes To Amarnath Yatra Devotees, Calls For Devotion, Cleanliness And Safety

Police said they are probing the sequence of events, including the alleged temple ceremony and the rented accommodation in Bhander. CCTV footage and statements of acquaintances are being examined to corroborate the timeline.

Officials said the investigation will also look into the accused’s recent engagement and whether any other women were similarly misled. He further informed that a search for the accused is underway and he will be arrested soon, they added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Punjab Congress Rift Deepens: Channi Hosts Key Meeting Amid Leadership Buzz in Morinda

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the accused mislead the woman?

He promised marriage and staged a mock temple ceremony, exchanging garlands and applying vermilion. He then continued sexual relations under this pretense.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gwalior UPSC Madhya Pradesh CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UPSC Aspirant In MP Alleges Rape On False Promise Of Marriage, Case Registered
UPSC Aspirant In MP Alleges Rape On False Promise Of Marriage, Case Registered
India
Himachal Rains: Hindustan-Tibet Road Reopens In Kinnaur, 60 Roads Remain Closed
Himachal Rains: Hindustan-Tibet Road Reopens In Kinnaur, 60 Roads Remain Closed
India
DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested After HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail In CM Vijay Remarks Case
DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested After HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail In CM Vijay Remarks Case
India
Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues
Congress Writes To CJI Over Poll Process, Seeks SC Intervention On Election Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Congress Rift Deepens: Channi Hosts Key Meeting Amid Leadership Buzz in Morinda
Ayodhya Row: Vinay Katiyar Alleges Irregularities in Ram Temple Donations, Calls for Probe Action
Ayodhya Probe: SIT Widens Scope, Scrutinises Land Deals Alongside Donation Theft Case
Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate
Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Examines Alleged VIP Darshan Racket Alongside Donation Theft Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget