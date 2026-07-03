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English NewsNewsIndia'Keep Nation First, Maintain Cleanliness': PM Modi Outlines 5 'Sankalps' For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

'Keep Nation First, Maintain Cleanliness': PM Modi Outlines 5 'Sankalps' For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

In a letter to Amarnath Yatra devotees, PM Narendra Modi wished devotees a safe journey and urged them to undertake the sacred pilgrimage with devotion, maintain cleanliness, and follow safety rules.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi wished Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, calling it a privilege.
  • He thanked facilitators, emphasizing Yatra's spiritual tradition, unity.
  • Modi urged resolves: cleanliness, safety, supporting local economy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes to devotees undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins today, describing the pilgrimage as a "great privilege" and urging pilgrims to undertake the sacred journey with devotion, discipline and a sense of national responsibility.

In a letter addressed to Lord Shiva devotees, the Prime Minister said, "Participating in the sacred Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of great privilege in itself. Every year, this opportunity for a direct glimpse of Baba Barfani is a very auspicious and unforgettable experience for lakhs of Shiva devotees. On the occasion of this year's journey, I extend my heartiest wishes to all of you, the devotees of Shiva."

Calling the pilgrimage an eternal chapter in India's spiritual tradition, PM Modi said, "This pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Amarnath is an eternal chapter in India's tradition of spiritual journeys. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across the world who follow Sanatan culture reach Jammu and Kashmir to participate in this pilgrimage. People coming from different regions, speaking different languages, and practising diverse traditions complete this journey with a shared resolve to seek the blessings of Mahadev."

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all those involved in facilitating the pilgrimage, including personnel of the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, ITBP, BSF, NDRF, healthcare workers, administrative officials, sanitation workers and volunteers.

"During these two months, a wonderful manifestation of 'Unity in Diversity' of India is witnessed at the sacred abode of Baba Barfani," he said while thanking the security forces and all those ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

PM Modi also urged pilgrims to adopt five "Sankalps" (resolves) during this year's Yatra.

"First Resolve: Let us follow the rules of cleanliness during the Amarnath Yatra... Second Resolve: Let us follow all orders of the administration, traffic rules, and safety directives with complete dedication," he said, urging devotees to be cautious of slippery paths and adverse weather conditions.

He further appealed to pilgrims to support the local economy by purchasing local products, saying, "With the spirit of 'Vocal for Local', let us spend at least 10 percent of our travel expenses on purchasing local products. This will provide a boost to the livelihood of the families and youth of Jammu and Kashmir."

The Prime Minister also encouraged devotees to mark the conclusion of the Yatra, which coincides with Rakshabandhan, by gifting a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Concluding his message, PM Modi said, "With the sentiment of 'Nation First', let us honestly fulfill our duties throughout the year and make an active contribution toward building a 'Viksit Bharat'." 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Prime Minister Modi describe the Amarnath Yatra?

PM Modi described the Amarnath Yatra as a

Who did PM Modi thank for facilitating the Amarnath Yatra?

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, CRPF, J&K Police, ITBP, BSF, and NDRF. He also thanked healthcare workers, administrative officials, sanitation staff, and volunteers.

What are some of the 'Sankalps' (resolves) PM Modi urged pilgrims to adopt?

PM Modi urged pilgrims to maintain cleanliness and strictly follow all administration orders, traffic rules, and safety directives. He also encouraged supporting the local economy by purchasing local products.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Amarnath Yatra Lord Shiva PM Narendra Modi Baba Barfani PM Narendra Modi
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