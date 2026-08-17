India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCongress MLA Molakalmuru Suggests Karnataka's Merger With Andhra Pradesh

Congress MLA Molakalmuru Suggests Karnataka's Merger With Andhra Pradesh

Molakalmuru is an Assembly constituency in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, which borders Andhra Pradesh. Chitradurga is also counted among India's poorest districts.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

A Congress MLA in Karnataka has triggered a political controversy after suggesting that his constituency could be merged with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, citing what he described as years of neglect by successive state governments. He later clarified that his comments had been misunderstood.

Speaking at an event in Molakalmuru, Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna voiced frustration over the lack of attention given to his constituency. “Molakalmuru is not visible to anyone. Other places receive attention, but this town is always ignored. Even its MLAs are not re-elected. It would be better to merge this town with Andhra Pradesh or with Challakere taluk. It pains me a lot,” he said.

Molakalmuru is an Assembly constituency in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, which borders Andhra Pradesh. Chitradurga is also counted among India's poorest districts.

MLA Says Remarks Were Misinterpreted

Gopalakrishna later issued a clarification on social media, saying his comments had been taken out of context. He said his intention was to demand improved irrigation facilities and a special development package for Molakalmuru, rather than seek its merger with Andhra Pradesh.

“I brought to the government's attention that Molakalmuru taluk should also receive a special package, with greater priority given to irrigation facilities,” said Gopalakrishna, who has been an MLA since 1997. He described the interpretation of his remarks as a demand for Molakalmuru's merger with Andhra Pradesh as a “complete misinterpretation”.

MLA Had Expressed Anger Over Cabinet Exclusion

The controversy comes a week after Gopalakrishna publicly voiced his disappointment over being excluded from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's expanded Cabinet. The seven-term MLA had accused the Congress leadership of favouring younger politicians while sidelining senior leaders.

“Younger leaders are being given importance, and senior leaders are being humiliated. This is the reality we are witnessing. We are hurt,” he said.

Gopalakrishna, who was associated with the BJP from 2018 to 2023, also said he had not yet decided his next political move and would consult people in his constituency before taking any decision. “We cannot take any decision without considering their views. The high command itself has brought us to this level,” he said.

Before You Go

POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Triggers BJP-Congress Face-Off

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News NY Gopalakrishna Molakalmuru
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress MLA Molakalmuru Suggests Karnataka's Merger With Andhra Pradesh
Congress MLA Suggests Karnataka's Merger With Andhra Pradesh
India
NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row
NLSIU Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row
India
CJP Volunteer’s Father Dies After 'Attack' In Bengal; 8 Arrested As CM Adhikari Denies BJP Link
CJP Volunteer’s Father Dies After 'Attack' In Bengal; 8 Arrested, BJP Denies Link
India
Proud to be 'dimagi Naxal': Cong's P Chidambaram hits back at PM
Proud to be 'dimagi Naxal': Cong's P Chidambaram hits back at PM
Advertisement

Videos

UGC-NET Row: NTA Cancels 3 Papers, Announces Re-Test
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Triggers BJP-Congress Face-Off
JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Invited With Legal Experts for Talks
MATHURA: BJP MLA Anil Parashar, DSP Amit Pathak Clash Over Security Rules
JHARKHAND: Devotees Throng Baba Baidyanath Dham on Third Shravan Monday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget