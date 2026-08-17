Congress MLA Molakalmuru Suggests Karnataka's Merger With Andhra Pradesh

A Congress MLA in Karnataka has triggered a political controversy after suggesting that his constituency could be merged with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, citing what he described as years of neglect by successive state governments. He later clarified that his comments had been misunderstood.

Speaking at an event in Molakalmuru, Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna voiced frustration over the lack of attention given to his constituency. “Molakalmuru is not visible to anyone. Other places receive attention, but this town is always ignored. Even its MLAs are not re-elected. It would be better to merge this town with Andhra Pradesh or with Challakere taluk. It pains me a lot,” he said.

Molakalmuru is an Assembly constituency in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, which borders Andhra Pradesh. Chitradurga is also counted among India's poorest districts.

MLA Says Remarks Were Misinterpreted

Gopalakrishna later issued a clarification on social media, saying his comments had been taken out of context. He said his intention was to demand improved irrigation facilities and a special development package for Molakalmuru, rather than seek its merger with Andhra Pradesh.

“I brought to the government's attention that Molakalmuru taluk should also receive a special package, with greater priority given to irrigation facilities,” said Gopalakrishna, who has been an MLA since 1997. He described the interpretation of his remarks as a demand for Molakalmuru's merger with Andhra Pradesh as a “complete misinterpretation”.

MLA Had Expressed Anger Over Cabinet Exclusion

The controversy comes a week after Gopalakrishna publicly voiced his disappointment over being excluded from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's expanded Cabinet. The seven-term MLA had accused the Congress leadership of favouring younger politicians while sidelining senior leaders.

“Younger leaders are being given importance, and senior leaders are being humiliated. This is the reality we are witnessing. We are hurt,” he said.

Gopalakrishna, who was associated with the BJP from 2018 to 2023, also said he had not yet decided his next political move and would consult people in his constituency before taking any decision. “We cannot take any decision without considering their views. The high command itself has brought us to this level,” he said.