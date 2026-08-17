NLSIU Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row

NLSIU students issued a statement expressing solidarity with NALSAR students and faculty after the BCI took action against them. They also voiced opposition to the BCI Chairman's participation in their convocation.
NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row
NLSIU students and alumni criticised the BCI's earlier order directing state bar councils to halt the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR.
- NLSIU students oppose BCI Chairman, CJI's convocation participation.
- NLSIU students questioned BCI's legal authority regarding NALSAR action.
- They protested chairman's remarks, demanded apology, convocation reconsideration.
The controversy involving the Bar Council of India (BCI) and students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law has now reached Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU), with students and alumni opposing the participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in the university's upcoming convocation.
Students of NLSIU's 2026 batch have criticised the BCI's recent action against NALSAR students and faculty and issued a statement expressing solidarity with them.
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NLSIU Students Question BCI Action
In their statement dated August 15, the students questioned two letters issued by the BCI on August 13 and alleged that the action went beyond the powers available to the council under the Advocates Act, 1961.
The students claimed that the BCI does not have the authority to arbitrarily prevent or suspend the enrolment of eligible law graduates as advocates.
They also described the BCI's action as an attack on freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
The students objected to the reported direction to identify NALSAR students and faculty, describing it as a "witch-hunt" and warning that such action could create an atmosphere of fear among students about expressing dissent.
Objection To BCI Chairman's Alleged Remarks
The NLSIU students also raised questions over the alleged conduct of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
According to their statement, Mishra described protesting students as "anti-social and anti-national forces". The students said such remarks could affect public confidence in the legal profession.
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They have demanded that the BCI issue an unconditional apology to NALSAR, clarify the protocol governing the use of BCI letterheads and reconsider Mishra's participation in NLSIU's convocation.
The students also supported calls for reconsideration of the decision concerning the chief guest for NALSAR's convocation.
Statement Backed By Students, Alumni
The statement cites the support of 165 students from the 2026 batch, 409 current students and 128 alumni of NLSIU.
The development comes amid the dispute over the BCI's action against NALSAR students, which has since been withdrawn.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What prompted NLSIU students to issue a statement regarding the Bar Council of India?
What specific actions of the BCI did NLSIU students criticize?
The students criticized two letters issued by the BCI, arguing that the council's actions exceeded its powers under the Advocates Act, 1961. They also claimed the BCI lacks authority to arbitrarily prevent the enrolment of eligible law graduates.
Why did NLSIU students object to the alleged remarks by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra?
Students objected to Mishra's alleged description of protesting students as 'anti-social and anti-national forces.' They believe such remarks could negatively impact public confidence in the legal profession.
What demands have NLSIU students made concerning the controversy?
The students have demanded an unconditional apology from the BCI to NALSAR and clarification on the protocol for BCI letterheads. They also called for reconsideration of Mishra's participation in NLSIU's convocation.