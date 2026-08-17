NLSIU Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NLSIU students oppose BCI Chairman, CJI's convocation participation.

NLSIU students questioned BCI's legal authority regarding NALSAR action.

They protested chairman's remarks, demanded apology, convocation reconsideration.

The controversy involving the Bar Council of India (BCI) and students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law has now reached Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU), with students and alumni opposing the participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra in the university's upcoming convocation.

Students of NLSIU's 2026 batch have criticised the BCI's recent action against NALSAR students and faculty and issued a statement expressing solidarity with them.

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NLSIU Students Question BCI Action

In their statement dated August 15, the students questioned two letters issued by the BCI on August 13 and alleged that the action went beyond the powers available to the council under the Advocates Act, 1961.

The students claimed that the BCI does not have the authority to arbitrarily prevent or suspend the enrolment of eligible law graduates as advocates.

They also described the BCI's action as an attack on freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The students objected to the reported direction to identify NALSAR students and faculty, describing it as a "witch-hunt" and warning that such action could create an atmosphere of fear among students about expressing dissent.

Objection To BCI Chairman's Alleged Remarks

The NLSIU students also raised questions over the alleged conduct of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

According to their statement, Mishra described protesting students as "anti-social and anti-national forces". The students said such remarks could affect public confidence in the legal profession.

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They have demanded that the BCI issue an unconditional apology to NALSAR, clarify the protocol governing the use of BCI letterheads and reconsider Mishra's participation in NLSIU's convocation.

The students also supported calls for reconsideration of the decision concerning the chief guest for NALSAR's convocation.

Statement Backed By Students, Alumni

The statement cites the support of 165 students from the 2026 batch, 409 current students and 128 alumni of NLSIU.

The development comes amid the dispute over the BCI's action against NALSAR students, which has since been withdrawn.