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English NewsNewsIndiaJ&K: Six CRPF Jawans Injured After Vehicle Loses Control, Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg

J&K: Six CRPF Jawans Injured After Vehicle Loses Control, Skids Off Road Near Sonamarg

Six CRPF Jawans were injured after their vehicle met with a road accident near Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured jawans were hospitalised, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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  • Over 3800 Yatris departed Jammu; helicopter services unavailable.

Srinagar: At least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured on Friday in a road accident near the tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg tourist resort area.

The officials said six jawans were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road near the tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district.

Officials said the injured jawans were given first aid on the spot and then shifted to a nearby CRPF camp in the Gund area.

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The Amarnath Yatris using the North Kashmir Baltal base camp travel on Srinagar-Sonamarg road to reach Baltal base camp. Hundreds of local policemen and CRPF personnel are deployed along the Yatra route from Jammu to the two camps in Kashmir -- Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp.

Transit camps have been set up along the two Yatra routes at Mir Bazaar on the South Kashmir route and at Sadipora and Manigam on the North Kashmir route.

Healthcare facilities and free community kitchens called ‘Langars’ have been set up at the two base camps and in the transit camps.

Those pilgrims who reach the transit camps beyond the scheduled time are lodged in the transit camps as part of the overall security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 (SANJY-2026).

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Those devotees opting for on-the-spot registration have been advised not to undertake the journey before registration since, according to the orders of the Supreme Court, the number of Yatris permitted to perform the Yatra is being regulated.

Meanwhile, the second batch of over 3800 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the two base camps early in the day.

Since the area beyond the two base camps has been declared a ‘No-fly zone’, helicopter services are not available for the Yatris this year.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Mumbai Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Rain Floods City, Safety Lapses Spark BMC Preparedness Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Is on-the-spot registration for the Amarnath Yatra allowed?

Devotees opting for on-the-spot registration are advised not to undertake the journey before registering. The number of Yatris is regulated by Supreme Court orders.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir CRPF Sonamarg Road Accident
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