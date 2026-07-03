Nagpur Cop Assaulted On Road After Minor Car Scrape; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack, 14 Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Policeman brutally beaten by bikers over minor vehicle dispute.

CCTV captured bikers dragging, repeatedly beating the injured officer.

Injured policeman hospitalized; police detained 14 accused members.

A policeman was allegedly dragged out of his car and brutally assaulted by a group of bikers in Nagpur following a dispute over a minor scrape, police said. The incident, which unfolded in full public view, was captured on CCTV, leading to the detention of 14 accused.

The attack took place on the night of June 28 when the 35-year-old policeman was travelling towards Mankapur Chowk in his private car with a female friend. According to officials, a group of seven to eight youths riding motorcycles intercepted the vehicle before allegedly launching the assault.

CCTV footage shows the group blocking the policeman's car, dragging him onto the road and repeatedly beating him. The attackers allegedly pulled him across the road while continuing to rain blows on him. In one part of the footage, the injured policeman is seen sitting on the road as one of the accused kicks him in the face. The group then vandalised his car before fleeing the scene on motorcycles.

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Road Rage Incident Caught On CCTV

According to police, the confrontation stemmed from a minor scrape involving the vehicles. The accused allegedly parked their motorcycles in front of the policeman's car, began abusing him and then damaged the vehicle before assaulting him on the road.

The entire incident was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, providing investigators with crucial evidence. The footage has since formed a key part of the police investigation.

The shocking visuals have highlighted the severity of the assault, which took place in the middle of a public road.

A Rapido driver was beaten in Nagpur by Auto Mafia. As usual, Police refused to lodge the FIR when he went to the Police Station to report the assault. Panicked rider posted a video and declared that in future he will carry weapon with him to stay safe instead of depending on the… pic.twitter.com/78QKGVyENu — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) July 2, 2026

Injured Policeman Undergoing Treatment

Following the attack, locals rushed to help the injured policeman and shifted him to a private hospital.

Officials said he sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police launched an investigation immediately after receiving information about the incident and began examining CCTV footage along with other technical evidence to identify those involved.

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Police Detain 14 Accused

Based on the investigation, police detained 14 accused in connection with the assault.

The detained individuals have been identified as Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, Yas Prateki, Satyam Shirke, Premraj Dhakate, Akash Bokade, Nitin Gokhale, Vicky Telghare, Bhumi Dev alias Sagar Bokde, Ganesh Uike, Pritam Modekar and Tikaram Barapatre.

According to police, some of the accused have previous criminal records. Officers also recovered five two-wheelers and other property collectively valued at around Rs 5.6 lakh from the accused.