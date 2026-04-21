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HomePhoto GalleryElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026: From Stalin To Vijay, Star Candidates In The Fray

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: From Stalin To Vijay, Star Candidates In The Fray

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 are marked by high-voltage campaigning, with several figures leading efforts for their parties. From Stalin to Vijay, here’s a look at the key faces in this election.

By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 are marked by high-voltage campaigning, with several figures leading efforts for their parties. From Stalin to Vijay, here’s a look at the key faces in this election.

Tamil Nadu election cycle has turned into a multi-dimensional contest, particularly with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entering the political arena for the first time.

1/8
M. K. Stalin: Leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and serving as the incumbent Chief Minister, Stalin is spearheading the Secular Progressive Alliance’s (SPA) campaign as it aims to retain power for a second term. He is set to contest from Kolathur constituency. (Credit: PTI)
M. K. Stalin: Leading the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and serving as the incumbent Chief Minister, Stalin is spearheading the Secular Progressive Alliance’s (SPA) campaign as it aims to retain power for a second term. He is set to contest from Kolathur constituency. (Credit: PTI)
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Seeman: In Karaikudi, the NTK chief is part of a tightly contested multi-cornered race and is also projected as his party’s chief ministerial candidate. (Credit: PTI)
Seeman: In Karaikudi, the NTK chief is part of a tightly contested multi-cornered race and is also projected as his party’s chief ministerial candidate. (Credit: PTI)
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026

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