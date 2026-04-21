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Tamil Nadu Election 2026: From Stalin To Vijay, Star Candidates In The Fray
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 are marked by high-voltage campaigning, with several figures leading efforts for their parties. From Stalin to Vijay, here’s a look at the key faces in this election.
Tamil Nadu election cycle has turned into a multi-dimensional contest, particularly with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entering the political arena for the first time.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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