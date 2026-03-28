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HomePhoto GalleryIndiaIN PICS: PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar

IN PICS: PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport, a largest greenfield airport project in India, in Jewar on Saturday.

By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport, a largest greenfield airport project in India, in Jewar on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and other senior officials were present at the ceremony. (Credit: X/ANI)

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Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, the airport’s initial phase is planned as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. (Credit: X/ANI)
Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, the airport’s initial phase is planned as a multi-modal transport hub, integrating road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. (Credit: X/ANI)
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According to an official statement, the airport will include a cargo facility with a handling capacity exceeding 2.5 lakh metric tonnes per year, which can be expanded to nearly 18 lakh metric tonnes. (Credit: X/ANI)
According to an official statement, the airport will include a cargo facility with a handling capacity exceeding 2.5 lakh metric tonnes per year, which can be expanded to nearly 18 lakh metric tonnes. (Credit: X/ANI)
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Noida International Airport Jewar Airport 'Narendra Modi'

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