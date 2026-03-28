Explorer
IN PICS: PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 Of Noida International Airport In Jewar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport, a largest greenfield airport project in India, in Jewar on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and other senior officials were present at the ceremony. (Credit: X/ANI)
1/5
2/5
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
India
6 Photos
Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing - PICS
India
8 Photos
Republic Day 2026: A Look At The Stunning Rehearsal Moments From Rafale Flypast To Cultural Performances
India
5 Photos
High Drama As Bulls, Tamers Clash At Madurai's Avaniyapuram Jallikattu; 32 Injured: PICS
India
7 Photos
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Every 2 Minutes Plane Will Fly...': PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport At Jewar
News
‘Past Misdeeds’: Arvind Kejriwal Weighs In On Ex-Nepal PM Oli's Arrest
Cities
Major Jolt For BJP In Uttarakhand As Senior Leaders Among 8 Prepare To Cross Over To Congress
Election
Lottery Baron Santiago Martin’s Wife Leema Rose Fast-Tracked In AIADMK; To Contest From Lalgudi
Advertisement