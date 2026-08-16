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English NewsLifestylePet First | Easy And Healthy Homemade Meal For Your Feline Friend

Pet First | Easy And Healthy Homemade Meal For Your Feline Friend

Learn how to make homemade cat food with simple ingredients like chicken and vegetables. Try this easy recipe for a tasty meal, while keeping your cat’s nutritional needs in mind.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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  • Consult a vet for regular homemade diet formulation.

Cats may be famously selective about what they eat, but a fresh homemade preparation can sometimes make mealtime more interesting. With properly cooked chicken, a small amount of liver and a few suitable vegetables, pet parents can prepare a simple dish at home. However, homemade recipes should complement not casually replace a nutritionally complete cat diet.

Ingredients

For a simple cooked preparation, you can use:

  • Boiled chicken: A source of animal protein.

  • Chicken liver: Provides several nutrients but should be used in appropriate quantities rather than as the main ingredient.

  • Pumpkin: Can be included in small amounts for texture and fibre.

  • Carrot: Can be cooked and added in a small quantity.

  • Spinach: If your veterinarian approves it for your cat, it can be included sparingly.

  • Potato: If used, it should be thoroughly cooked and served plain in a small amount.

  • Plain water or suitable stock: Adds moisture. Avoid stock containing onion, garlic, excessive salt or seasonings.

The exact quantities should depend on the purpose of the recipe, your cat's age, health and nutritional needs. A homemade diet intended to replace regular cat food should be formulated by a veterinary nutrition professional rather than improvised.

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Procedure

1. Prepare The Ingredients
Wash the vegetables thoroughly and cut them into small pieces. Remove any bones, skin, seasoning or excess fat from the chicken.

2. Cook The Vegetables
Cook the vegetables until they are soft. Do not add salt, spices, onion, garlic or other seasonings.

3. Cook The Chicken And Liver
Boil the chicken and liver separately until completely cooked. Allow them to cool before preparing the mixture. Raw meat can carry infectious organisms, so properly cooked ingredients are the safer choice.

4. Combine And Blend
Combine the cooked ingredients and mash or blend them according to your cat's preferred texture. Add a little plain water if the mixture needs additional moisture.

5. Serve Carefully
Offer a small portion at room temperature. Store leftovers promptly in the refrigerator and follow safe food-storage practices.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 5 Healthy Homemade Treats For Cats To Enjoy During Monsoon

Important Things To Remember

Homemade cat food may sound like a wholesome alternative, but simply combining meat, vegetables and liver does not provide everything a cat needs. Cats require a carefully balanced supply of essential nutrients, and long-term feeding of an unbalanced homemade recipe can lead to nutritional deficiencies or excesses. For everyday feeding, a nutritionally complete and balanced cat food is generally the safer option. If you want your cat to follow a homemade diet regularly, consult a veterinarian or qualified veterinary nutritionist who can create a recipe specifically suited to your pet. For an occasional homemade treat or topper, keep portions modest and introduce any new food gradually. If your cat has a medical condition, is a kitten, is pregnant or has specific dietary requirements, seek veterinary advice before changing its diet.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How should homemade cat food be offered to a cat?

Offer a small, modest portion at room temperature. Introduce any new homemade food gradually. Ensure you store leftovers promptly in the refrigerator following safe food-storage practices.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Homemade Cat Food Homemade Cat Food Recipe Easy Cat Food Recipe
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