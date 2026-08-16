6 Easy Ways To Style A Basic White Shirt This Summer Without Looking Boring

A white shirt is one of those wardrobe staples that rarely goes out of style. It works particularly well in summer because its light, breathable feel makes it easy to wear through warm days. The best part is that you do not need a completely new outfit every time you wear it. A few changes in the way you tuck, layer or accessorise the shirt can give it a completely different look. From casual denim shorts and tank tops to polished trousers and feminine skirts, here are six simple ways to style a white shirt for work, brunch, holidays or everyday plans this summer.

Casual White Shirt With Shorts And Knots

Denim Shorts: Tuck a white shirt into high-waisted denim shorts for an easy outfit. Roll up the sleeves, leave a couple of buttons undone, and finish with sneakers or flat sandals. Sunglasses can add a practical finishing touch for a sunny day.

Front Knot: Give the shirt a more youthful look by tying the front into a knot and wearing it with high-waisted jeans, trousers or a skirt. Statement earrings and casual footwear can make the outfit stand out without much effort.

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Layering And Tailored Pairings

Over A Tank Top: Wear the shirt open over a tank or crop top when you want an extra layer without adding too much warmth. Cotton trousers, shorts, sliders or sneakers work well with this relaxed combination.

Wide-Leg Trousers: For a smarter outfit, tuck the shirt into wide-leg trousers. Linen or cotton bottoms are particularly suitable for warmer weather. Keep the accessories understated with simple jewellery and comfortable loafers or sandals.

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Midi Skirts And Linen Trousers

Midi Skirt: Pair the shirt with a flowy midi skirt for a simple brunch or day-out outfit. A full tuck gives it a sharper finish, while a half tuck makes it more relaxed. Strappy sandals and a small sling bag complete the look.

Linen Trousers: For an outfit that prioritises comfort, team the shirt with linen trousers. Tuck it in for a structured appearance or leave it slightly loose for a casual feel. Sandals, loafers and a spacious tote work well for everyday plans.

A basic white shirt can easily become one of the hardest-working pieces in your summer wardrobe. Instead of buying more clothes, experiment with different pairings, silhouettes and styling details to create fresh looks from the same staple.