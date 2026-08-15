Pet First | 7 Indoor Plants That Can Harm Dogs And Cats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pet owners must choose plants carefully; consult vets promptly.

Plants are a simple way to add colour and freshness to your home, but not every houseplant is safe for pets. Cats and dogs may chew on leaves, flowers or bulbs out of curiosity, so pet owners should take care when choosing indoor greenery.

Here are seven common plants that can pose a risk to cats and dogs:

1. Lilies: A Serious Risk For Cats

Lilies may look beautiful, but certain true lilies and daylilies can be extremely dangerous for cats. Even small exposures, including pollen, can cause acute kidney injury and may be fatal. Keep lilies completely away from cats and check bouquets carefully before bringing them home.

2. Philodendron: Can Cause Mouth Irritation

Philodendrons contain insoluble calcium oxalate crystals. If chewed or swallowed, they can cause mouth pain, irritation, drooling, and vomiting. Similar concerns apply to other calcium-oxalate plants, including pothos or Devil's Ivy.

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3. Oleander: Potentially Dangerous To The Heart

Oleander, also known as Nerium oleander, contains cardiac glycosides that can seriously affect pets. Ingestion may cause drooling, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, depression, and potentially life-threatening heart problems.

4. Aloe: Not Safe For Pets To Eat

Although aloe is widely known for its uses in skincare and traditional remedies, ingesting the plant can make cats and dogs ill. The ASPCA lists vomiting, diarrhoea, and lethargy among possible signs following ingestion.

5. Chrysanthemum: May Cause Stomach Upset

Chrysanthemums contain compounds that can be toxic to pets. If eaten, they may cause gastrointestinal problems and other signs of illness. As with any potentially toxic plant, it is best to prevent pets from chewing on them.

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6. Hyacinth: Keep The Bulbs Away From Pets

Hyacinths can be harmful to both cats and dogs, with the bulbs presenting particular concern. Ingestion can cause intense vomiting, diarrhoea, depression and, in some cases, tremors.

7. Jade Plant: Keep Curious Pets At A Distance

Jade plants are popular indoor succulents, but they are listed as toxic to cats and dogs. Ingestion may lead to vomiting, depression, and a loss of coordination. Keeping the plant somewhere inaccessible can help reduce the risk.

Choose Pet-Friendly Plants

A little caution can go a long way when decorating a home with pets. Before bringing a new plant indoors, check its botanical name and toxicity status, rather than relying only on its common name. If you suspect your pet has eaten a potentially toxic plant, contact a veterinarian promptly.