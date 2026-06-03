Who Is Gauri Spratt? Bengaluru Entrepreneur Set To Marry Aamir Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan reportedly plans third marriage with Gauri Spratt.

Spratt, a salon owner, now also works at Khan's company.

Their 25-year friendship reportedly turned romantic 18 months ago.

Wedding plans indicate a registered ceremony on July 5.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time for his relationship with Bengaluru-based Gauri Spratt. According to a report by India Today, the 61-year-old actor is planning to marry his partner, Gauri, 47, in what would be his third marriage. The report claimed that the couple may formalise their relationship through a registered wedding at Aamir’s Mumbai residence on July 5 and have already begun preparations for the ceremony. While Aamir has not officially confirmed the wedding plans, he has publicly acknowledged that he and Gauri are in a serious and committed relationship, making many curious about the woman who has quietly become an important part of his life.

Who Is Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and has spent most of her life in the city. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Coming from a family associated with the beauty and fashion industry, Gauri built a career of her own in the same field. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Blue Mountain School before moving to London to pursue higher studies in fashion. In 2004, she completed an FDA Styling & Photography course at the University of the Arts, London.

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Career In Beauty And Fashion

Professionally, Gauri is linked with the salon and styling industry. Her LinkedIn profile mentions that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Over the years, she has maintained a low profile despite being actively involved in business and fashion-related work. Interestingly, Gauri is now also connected to Aamir Khan’s professional world. During her interaction with the media, she revealed that she has started working at Aamir Khan’s production house, adding another dimension to her growing association with the actor.

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A Bond That Goes Back 25 Years

What makes Gauri and Aamir’s story interesting is their long-standing connection. The two have known each other for nearly 25 years. However, their friendship reportedly turned into a romantic relationship only around 18 months ago. Gauri is also a mother to a six-year-old child and has mostly stayed away from the public eye. Despite preferring a private life, she has now become a subject of public curiosity following her relationship with Aamir.

Stepping Into The Spotlight

While Gauri Spratt may not belong to the film industry, her relationship with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has made her a widely discussed name. From her Bengaluru roots and fashion education to her salon business and recent role at Aamir’s production house, Gauri’s story reflects a life largely lived away from glamour until now.