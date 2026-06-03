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HomeEntertainmentWho Is Gauri Spratt? Bengaluru Entrepreneur Set To Marry Aamir Khan

Who Is Gauri Spratt? Bengaluru Entrepreneur Set To Marry Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s reported wedding plans with longtime partner Gauri Spratt have sparked curiosity about the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur. From her fashion education in London to running a salon in Mumbai.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan reportedly plans third marriage with Gauri Spratt.
  • Spratt, a salon owner, now also works at Khan's company.
  • Their 25-year friendship reportedly turned romantic 18 months ago.
  • Wedding plans indicate a registered ceremony on July 5.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time for his relationship with Bengaluru-based Gauri Spratt. According to a report by India Today, the 61-year-old actor is planning to marry his partner, Gauri, 47, in what would be his third marriage. The report claimed that the couple may formalise their relationship through a registered wedding at Aamir’s Mumbai residence on July 5 and have already begun preparations for the ceremony. While Aamir has not officially confirmed the wedding plans, he has publicly acknowledged that he and Gauri are in a serious and committed relationship, making many curious about the woman who has quietly become an important part of his life.

Who Is Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and has spent most of her life in the city. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Coming from a family associated with the beauty and fashion industry, Gauri built a career of her own in the same field. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at Blue Mountain School before moving to London to pursue higher studies in fashion. In 2004, she completed an FDA Styling & Photography course at the University of the Arts, London.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan On Guest List: Report

Career In Beauty And Fashion

Professionally, Gauri is linked with the salon and styling industry. Her LinkedIn profile mentions that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. Over the years, she has maintained a low profile despite being actively involved in business and fashion-related work. Interestingly, Gauri is now also connected to Aamir Khan’s professional world. During her interaction with the media, she revealed that she has started working at Aamir Khan’s production house, adding another dimension to her growing association with the actor.

ALSO READ | India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

A Bond That Goes Back 25 Years

What makes Gauri and Aamir’s story interesting is their long-standing connection. The two have known each other for nearly 25 years. However, their friendship reportedly turned into a romantic relationship only around 18 months ago. Gauri is also a mother to a six-year-old child and has mostly stayed away from the public eye. Despite preferring a private life, she has now become a subject of public curiosity following her relationship with Aamir.

Stepping Into The Spotlight

While Gauri Spratt may not belong to the film industry, her relationship with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars has made her a widely discussed name. From her Bengaluru roots and fashion education to her salon business and recent role at Aamir’s production house, Gauri’s story reflects a life largely lived away from glamour until now.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Aamir Khan planning to marry Gauri Spratt?

According to reports, Aamir Khan is planning to marry Gauri Spratt. A registered wedding is reportedly scheduled for July 5 at his Mumbai residence.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and works in the beauty and fashion industry. She runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai and has also joined Aamir Khan's production house.

How long have Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt known each other?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years. Their friendship reportedly evolved into a romantic relationship about 18 months ago.

What is Gauri Spratt's educational background?

Gauri Spratt studied at Blue Mountain School before pursuing fashion in London. She completed an FDA Styling & Photography course at the University of the Arts, London in 2004.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan ENtertainment News Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Girlfriend Mumbai Wedding Gauri Spratt Profile Who Is Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Third Marriage Aamir Khan Marriage Plans Gauri Spratt Biography Aamir Khan Personal Life
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