Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan On Guest List: Report

Aamir Khan is planning a third marriage with his partner, Gauri Spratt. The 61-year-old actor and Gauri, 47, are said to be formalising their relationship through a registered wedding at his Mumbai residence on July 5, according to a report by India Today. The outlet further reported that they have already started preparations for the ceremony.

Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt

“They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

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The guest list has not been officially disclosed, but there is speculation that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are on the guest list and could attend the ceremony.

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Aamir Khan's Personal Life

Before reportedly deciding to marry, Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in 2021, while Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta parted ways in 2002.