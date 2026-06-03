Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ At ABP’s India@2047 Conclave

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HomeINDIA AT 2047India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

India@2047 | Imtiaz Ali Talks About Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

Imtiaz Ali shared the heartfelt stories behind his decision to make Main Wapas Aaunga, saying the film centres on the theme of homecoming.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Imtiaz Ali spoke at ABP Network's India@2047 Conclave.
  • He revealed inspiration behind upcoming film
  • Film explores Partition experiences, focusing on homecoming and memories.
  • Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah; releases June 12.

Imtiaz Ali graced the ABP Network’s India@2047 Conclave hosted at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. He spoke during the session titled “Looking Back, Looking Ahead - India’s Kahani Culture”, which was moderated by Megha Prasad and Dibang. The filmmaker revealed why he chose to make his upcoming film, Main Wapas Aaunga, adding that it is all about homecoming. 

Imtiaz Ali On Why He Chose To Make ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ 

“The film is about what you carry with you when you leave home. It explores love and longing, and how certain memories become like personal treasures that stay with you throughout life. As we say, life comes with many hardships and struggles, especially for those who were victims of the Partition, those who crossed over and even those who later settled in places like Delhi. I spoke to several such people, and a common thread among them was that they often recalled beautiful memories from their past.”

He further explained why he chose to make Main Wapas Aaunga, which is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India.

“People who lived through the Partition spoke about many things - the banks of the Ravi, a tree, a girl they knew, or a childhood memory of visiting their father’s shop. One person even recalled leaving behind their doll on the other side while crossing over,” he said.

He further said, “Anyone who has witnessed the Partition will feel the soul of the film,” before revealing the inspiration behind the film’s title. He said, “While shooting in Punjab, I realised that almost everyone said, ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Upcoming Film

The 54-year-old filmmaker is currently preparing for his upcoming period romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh.

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The film, scheduled for release on June 12, is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. Its music is composed by AR Rahman.

About India@2047 Conclave

ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave - Building Bharat @ 2047, is currently underway in New Delhi. The event has brought together a wide range of high-profile participants, including filmmakers, actors, and politicians.

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From the film industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee attended the morning session as he continues preparations for his upcoming theatrical release, Governor.

The conclave opened with a lamp lighting ceremony led by Dhruba Mukherjee, Sumanta Datta, Rajnish Ahuja, Mona Jain, and Saurabh Yagnik, followed by a Saraswati Vandana and a Welcome Address delivered by Sumanta Datta, CEO of ABP Network.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film 'Main Wapas Aaunga' about?

His upcoming film is a period romantic drama exploring themes of homecoming, love, longing, and cherished memories. It is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

What inspired Imtiaz Ali to make 'Main Wapas Aaunga'?

He was inspired by conversations with Partition survivors who often recalled beautiful memories from their past. The film emphasizes the idea of homecoming for those who left their homes.

Who are the main actors and music composer for 'Main Wapas Aaunga'?

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.

When is Imtiaz Ali's film 'Main Wapas Aaunga' scheduled for release?

Imtiaz Ali's film, 'Main Wapas Aaunga', a period romantic drama set during the 1947 Partition, is scheduled for release on June 12.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
100 Years Of Independence India At 2047 India At 2047 News
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