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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an ‘A’ certificate to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film runs for 229.6 minutes, which means 3 hours and 49 minutes. This makes it around 16 minutes longer than Dhurandhar, which had a runtime of 214.1 minutes - 3 hours and 34 minutes.

‘Weak Detailing By Aditya Dhar’

Following this, the film’s censor certificate has been doing the rounds on social media, and people have been trolling Aditya Dhar for getting the date of demonetisation wrong.

One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Dhurandhar The Revenge Peek detailing by Aditya Dhar. Gets the demonitisation date wrong. Like I said, this movie will portray Modi's biggest failure, demonetisation as a masterstroke….”

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Another added, “A propaganda film getting the dates of demonetisation wrong... This time, it’s weak detailing by Aditya Dhar.”

A propaganda film getting the dates of demonetization wrong...

This time, it's weak detailing by Aditya Dhar pic.twitter.com/fTvYLN1Yyk — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) March 17, 2026

“Dhurandhar: So they are going to show the Demonetisation speech that shocked the entire country including Pakistan,” added a third.

A fourth wrote, “As much as I am looking forward to Dhurandhar 2, if demonetisation is going to be justified and worse praised, doubt I will enjoy that.”

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Some are even upset about the infamous football sequence edited out of the film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cuts

The censor board has trimmed various gory visuals from the film and mandated the inclusion of disclaimers for disturbing content and drug use. Certain abusive words have been either muted or replaced. Several violent visuals, including scenes depicting hammer attacks, beheading, and graphic injury, have been toned down.

The makers submitted official clearance for references to the Prime Minister and the use of news footage. Minor corrections have also been made to the English subtitles, and the end credits have been shortened by about a minute.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with paid preview shows scheduled for today. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film features Ranveer Singh in dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza. R Madhavan reprises his role as strategist Ajay Sanyal, while Arjun Rampal plays ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt appears as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The sequel traces the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari in Karachi’s Lyari, while also exploring his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.