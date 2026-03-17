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Monalisa Bhosle, popularly known as the “Kumbh Mela girl”, has married actor Farman Khan in a ceremony held at Nainar Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, conducted according to Hindu rituals and under police presence. Following the wedding, sections on social media labelled their marriage as “love jihad”. In response, the couple held a press conference a day later, dismissing these allegations. Now, Supreme Court advocate and BJP leader Nazia Ilahi Khan claimed the marriage was not a “normal one” and described it as a case of “proper love jihad”.

‘Not Normal Marriage, Proper Love Jihad,’ SC Advocate

“This is not just a normal marriage. This is a proper love jihad….” Supreme Court advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan told reporters in Madhya Pradesh. She further claimed that the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, had been violated in the process.

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She also alleged that Hindu marriage traditions had been misused, pointing out that Farman continues to identify as a Muslim. “In this, the Hindu Marriage Act 1955 has also been violated, and the Hindu tradition of marriage has also been misused. Farman (husband of Monalisa) has clearly stated in his press conference that he is still a Muslim... There is a huge crime of hurting and misusing the Hindu religion.”

Khan went on to suggest possible links to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), claiming certain groups had become active again. She alleged that there could be external involvement and even funding, and called for intervention by authorities, including the President.

“As soon as Sharjeel Imam came out on parole, all these terrorist organisations have become active... I feel that if the government of Kerala is supporting such love jihad, such crime, and such radical Islamists, then our country's security agencies should work... We have this doubt that PFI has a very big hand in this, and there is also funding from PFI... I feel that the intervention of the President is also very important in this matter….”

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Couple Responds To ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Addressing the controversy, Monalisa had earlier said the wedding was performed strictly as per Hindu customs. She explained that she chose to marry Farman of her own will, as her family had earlier proposed a match with a relative she was not comfortable marrying.

She emphasised that there was no religious conversion involved and rejected claims of “love jihad,” stating that both she and her husband have retained their respective faiths.

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“Our marriage took place according to Hindu rituals. Initially, he didn’t want to marry me. But I insisted. My parents wanted me to marry someone else at home. I didn’t like that boy. He was my aunt’s son. If I married my aunt’s son, he would be like my brother. That’s why I decided I wouldn’t marry him,” she said.

She added, “I got married according to Hindu customs. People who are calling this ‘love jihad’ should know that it’s nothing like that. Neither of us has changed our religion.”

Farman, who is from Uttar Pradesh, said that religion had never been a barrier in their relationship, adding that he respects all faiths equally. “We are artists. For us, all religions are the same. Every religion is my religion,” he said, before adding, “We got married following Hindu traditions. Monalisa is a Hindu, and I did everything the way she wanted. I only want her happiness. I love her. Neither of us has changed our religion.”