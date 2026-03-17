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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the makers of the Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the track has drawn criticism for its explicit double-meaning lyrics and suggestive choreography. The notice comes amid growing backlash online, with many viewers calling the song vulgar and inappropriate for public consumption.

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Complaint Filed With Delhi Police

Advocate and activist Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, the lyricist and the director of the film with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.

“A complaint has been filed against Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqeeb Alam, and the director of the movie Prem before the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police regarding the vulgar and obscene song ‘Sarke Chunar’,” wrote advocate Vineet Jindal while sharing the screenshot of the complaint he had filed.

He also sought the registration of an FIR under Section 294 of BNS and relevant sections of the IT Act. Jindal, in his complaint, also demanded that the song be removed from social media.

In his complaint, he said that the video of the song was released on YouTube and is accessible to the general public, including minors.

“The lyrics and presentation of the song contain highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions which are grossly inappropriate for public dissemination. The song is explicitly sexual and obscene, and its widespread circulation is likely to disturb public decency and morality. The picturisation of the song, combined with provocative dance sequences, further exacerbates the issue and promotes vulgarity in mainstream entertainment. Its accessibility on digital platforms without age restrictions exposes minors to objectionable content.”

Raqeeb Alam penned the lyrics of the song, which was sung by Mangli. The director of the film is Prem.

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Earlier, singer Armaan Malik took to social media to call the song a “new low” for songwriting. He added that he had to listen to it twice to believe what his ears heard.

Rajya Sabha MP and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh called out Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt for choosing to be a part of the song.