Mohanlal Joins Priyadarshan’s 100th Film, Shares Emotional Note On Iconic Reunion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a moment that has stirred nostalgia among cinema lovers, Mohanlal has confirmed his collaboration with Priyadarshan for the director’s landmark 100th film. The celebrated duo, known for shaping Malayalam cinema with several timeless hits, is set to reunite once again, making this announcement all the more special for fans.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

A Milestone That Goes Beyond Numbers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Taking to social media, Mohanlal shared an emotional note reflecting on the significance of this moment, emphasising that such milestones belong to everyone who has been part of the journey.

He wrote, “some milestones are not just about one person, but about everyone who has been part of the journey and witnessed it unfold.”

Referring fondly to Priyadarshan, he added, “my dear Priyan is now stepping into his 100th film, and it is an incredibly special moment.”

The actor further underlined that reaching a hundred films is not merely a statistic, but a testament to years of passion, dedication, and unwavering love for cinema.

‘An Honour To Be Part Of This Journey’

In his heartfelt message, Mohanlal expressed gratitude for being associated with this milestone project, describing it as a privilege to witness and contribute to such a legacy.

He shared that being part of this journey fills him with immense pride and respect, noting that some moments are too profound to be captured in words and are instead meant to be felt and cherished.

The film will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander joining as co-producer.

A Legendary Collaboration That Defined Malayalam Cinema

Over the years, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have delivered a remarkable body of work, collaborating on several beloved films that continue to resonate with audiences. Their partnership has played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of Malayalam cinema, earning them enduring admiration.

From cult classics to blockbuster entertainers, their creative synergy has remained unmatched, making their reunion for this milestone project even more significant.

What Lies Ahead

While details about the film’s title and release date remain under wraps, the announcement alone has generated immense excitement.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Drishyam 3, a crime thriller slated for release on April 2, further adding to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects.