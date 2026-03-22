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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaMohanlal Joins Priyadarshan’s 100th Film, Shares Emotional Note On Iconic Reunion

Mohanlal Joins Priyadarshan’s 100th Film, Shares Emotional Note On Iconic Reunion

Mohanlal confirms his collaboration with Priyadarshan for the director’s 100th film and shares a heartfelt message celebrating their cinematic journey.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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In a moment that has stirred nostalgia among cinema lovers, Mohanlal has confirmed his collaboration with Priyadarshan for the director’s landmark 100th film. The celebrated duo, known for shaping Malayalam cinema with several timeless hits, is set to reunite once again, making this announcement all the more special for fans.

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A Milestone That Goes Beyond Numbers

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Taking to social media, Mohanlal shared an emotional note reflecting on the significance of this moment, emphasising that such milestones belong to everyone who has been part of the journey.

He wrote, “some milestones are not just about one person, but about everyone who has been part of the journey and witnessed it unfold.”

Referring fondly to Priyadarshan, he added, “my dear Priyan is now stepping into his 100th film, and it is an incredibly special moment.”

The actor further underlined that reaching a hundred films is not merely a statistic, but a testament to years of passion, dedication, and unwavering love for cinema.

‘An Honour To Be Part Of This Journey’

In his heartfelt message, Mohanlal expressed gratitude for being associated with this milestone project, describing it as a privilege to witness and contribute to such a legacy.

He shared that being part of this journey fills him with immense pride and respect, noting that some moments are too profound to be captured in words and are instead meant to be felt and cherished.

The film will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander joining as co-producer.

A Legendary Collaboration That Defined Malayalam Cinema

Over the years, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have delivered a remarkable body of work, collaborating on several beloved films that continue to resonate with audiences. Their partnership has played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of Malayalam cinema, earning them enduring admiration.

From cult classics to blockbuster entertainers, their creative synergy has remained unmatched, making their reunion for this milestone project even more significant.

What Lies Ahead

While details about the film’s title and release date remain under wraps, the announcement alone has generated immense excitement.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also gearing up for his next big-screen outing, Drishyam 3, a crime thriller slated for release on April 2, further adding to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming projects.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is collaborating for a landmark 100th film?

Mohanlal has confirmed his collaboration with director Priyadarshan for his landmark 100th film. This reunion is special for fans who love their previous hit films.

What did Mohanlal say about Priyadarshan's 100th film?

Mohanlal expressed that Priyadarshan's 100th film is an incredibly special moment. He emphasized that such milestones are about everyone involved in the journey.

What does reaching 100 films signify?

Reaching a hundred films signifies years of passion, dedication, and unwavering love for cinema. It's a testament to the filmmaker's commitment to the craft.

Who is backing the 100th film?

The film will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. Binu George Alexander is also joining as a co-producer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Mohanlal Priyadarshan South Cinema ENtertainment News
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