Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

Karan Johar reveals ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ as he misses watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 due to shoot commitments. Here’s what he said.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

Even as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations across the industry, filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he is yet to watch the film, and is already feeling left out. With the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s latest outing reaching fever pitch, Johar’s candid admission has struck a chord with fans following the film’s success.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek Drops Cryptic Hint About ‘Change’, Fans Wonder What’s Next

‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Keeps Karan Johar Waiting

(Image Source: Instagram/@karanjohar)
(Image Source: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared that ongoing shoot commitments at a remote location have kept him away from cinemas, preventing him from catching the much-talked-about film directed by Aditya Dhar.

“I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh,” he wrote.

His message not only reflected his eagerness but also highlighted the rare sense of unity the film has sparked within the industry.

A Film Fuelled By Scale, Story And Spectacle

Set against the gritty backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, the original film explored covert intelligence missions woven into major geopolitical events. The sequel takes the narrative further, tracing the transformation of Ranveer Singh’s character into Hamza Ali Mazari, while also delving into his past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Backed by a strong ensemble including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, the film has quickly emerged as a major talking point since its release.

Industry Divided, But Buzz Unstoppable

While the film continues its impressive run at the box office, reactions from the film fraternity remain mixed. Some have praised its scale and storytelling, while others have raised concerns over its themes.

Yet, despite the divided opinions, one thing is clear, Dhurandhar 2 has captured attention like few films manage to. And for Karan Johar, the wait to finally watch it is only making the anticipation stronger.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster
Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster
Entertainment
Krushna Abhishek Drops Cryptic Hint About ‘Change’, Fans Wonder What’s Next
Krushna Abhishek Drops Cryptic Hint About ‘Change’, Fans Wonder What’s Next
Entertainment
The 50 Grand Finale Tonight: Know Where To Watch, Finalists And Prize Money
The 50 Grand Finale Tonight: Know Where To Watch, Finalists And Prize Money
Entertainment
‘Nobody Should Have To Encounter This’: Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Death Threats After 'Harry Potter' Casting
‘Nobody Should Have To Encounter This’: Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Death Threats After 'Harry Potter' Casting
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
BREAKING: PM Modi Sets Record as India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government
War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget