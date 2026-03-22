Karan Johar Says He Has ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Yet To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster

Even as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations across the industry, filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he is yet to watch the film, and is already feeling left out. With the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s latest outing reaching fever pitch, Johar’s candid admission has struck a chord with fans following the film’s success.

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‘Dhurandhar FOMO’ Keeps Karan Johar Waiting

(Image Source: Instagram/@karanjohar)

Taking to social media, Karan Johar shared that ongoing shoot commitments at a remote location have kept him away from cinemas, preventing him from catching the much-talked-about film directed by Aditya Dhar.

“I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh,” he wrote.

His message not only reflected his eagerness but also highlighted the rare sense of unity the film has sparked within the industry.

A Film Fuelled By Scale, Story And Spectacle

Set against the gritty backdrop of Lyari in Karachi, the original film explored covert intelligence missions woven into major geopolitical events. The sequel takes the narrative further, tracing the transformation of Ranveer Singh’s character into Hamza Ali Mazari, while also delving into his past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Backed by a strong ensemble including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, the film has quickly emerged as a major talking point since its release.

Industry Divided, But Buzz Unstoppable

While the film continues its impressive run at the box office, reactions from the film fraternity remain mixed. Some have praised its scale and storytelling, while others have raised concerns over its themes.

Yet, despite the divided opinions, one thing is clear, Dhurandhar 2 has captured attention like few films manage to. And for Karan Johar, the wait to finally watch it is only making the anticipation stronger.