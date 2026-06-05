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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Janhvi Kapoor Deserved A Character': Internet Accuses Peddi Makers Of 'Objectifying' Actor, Calls Scenes 'Disgusting'

'Janhvi Kapoor Deserved A Character': Internet Accuses Peddi Makers Of 'Objectifying' Actor, Calls Scenes 'Disgusting'

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi has landed in controversy after viewers accused the film of objectifying its female lead. Here's why social media users are calling out the portrayal of Achiyamma.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi is being criticised be viewers.
  • Viewers criticised character's objectification, depth, and problematic on-screen depiction.
  • Social media highlighted problematic scenes; character reduced to physical attributes.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Peddi has found itself at the centre of an unexpected controversy just hours after hitting cinemas. While the sports drama has generated conversation among audiences, much of the online debate is not focused on the storyline or performances. Instead, viewers are questioning the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, with many arguing that the role contributes little to the narrative and is largely defined through the lens of male desire.

ALSO READ: Upasana Konidela Cuts Cake, Watches ‘Peddi’ In Theatre As Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr

Why Are Viewers Criticising Janhvi Kapoor's Role In Peddi?

A significant portion of the backlash centres on the way Achiyamma has been written and presented on screen. Many viewers believe the character lacks depth and purpose, despite being one of the film's principal figures.

Social media users have pointed to several scenes they found troubling, arguing that the camera repeatedly focuses on Janhvi Kapoor's body rather than her character's emotions, motivations or role in the narrative.

Several viewers also questioned whether the film normalises problematic behaviour through its depiction of interactions involving the female lead.

Social Media Reactions Continue To Pour In

As discussions intensified online, numerous users shared detailed criticisms of the film.

One user wrote, "A goon undresses #JanhviKapoor in public to shame her amid election campaign #Dibyendu starts laughing, enjoying #RamCharan is sexually lusting over her all the time and is called the hero of the village."

Another user expressed frustration over what they viewed as a recurring trend in cinema, writing, "It's high time they stop sexualising heroines in films. Literally there's a scene where hero describes her face but they show her waist and chest."

A separate comment criticised the character's lack of substance saying, "the heroine deserved a character. Instead she got a string of vulgar, degrading, objectifying scenes stitched together and called a role. It ain't bold.. it ain't glamorous.. it's just poor & cringe writing.. a complete embarrassment to every women in the audience.."

One viewer, talking about a specific sequence that they found particularly problematic said, "In one scene from #Peddi, #RamCharan compliments #JanhviKapoor. He describes her eyes, scene then cuts to show her breasts. He describes her lips, then cuts to show her waist. To Editor, are you really that clueless that you don't know what eyes & lips are?"

The criticism did not stop there. Another viewer questioned the decision-making behind the scene itself. He said, "Director’s sensibilities aside, what happened to the lead actors’ sensibilities when it came to that sequence. It’s very bizarre."

Referencing comments previously made by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, another user wrote, "SRV (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) once said that close-ups on a woman’s body parts are a director’s way of forcing the audience to stare and feel something. Now look at #Peddi. It’s exactly that."

ALSO READ: ‘You’re Disappointing Us, PM Modi’: Devoleena Bhattacharjee On NEET-UG Aspirant’s Death By Suicide

Scenes At The Centre Of The Debate

Several online discussions have focused on scenes involving Achiyamma's introduction and subsequent interactions with Peddi.

Viewers have criticised moments where the character's physical appearance is emphasised, arguing that the camera repeatedly prioritises visual framing over character development.

Dialogue attributed to Peddi has also become a talking point among audiences, particularly lines that many users interpreted as reducing the female lead to her physical attributes rather than treating her as a fully realised character.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi being criticised?

Viewers say her character, Achiyamma, lacks depth and is defined by male desire. The camera often focuses on her body instead of her emotions, leading to accusations of objectification.

What specific problematic scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character were highlighted?

Critics noted scenes emphasizing her body over emotions. Examples include a goon undressing her and the hero's lustful gaze, which viewers say normalize problematic behavior.

How did the film portray interactions between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's characters?

In one scene, Ram Charan compliments her eyes and lips, but the camera cuts to show her breasts and waist. This visual framing emphasizes physical appearance over character development.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor South Cinema Ram CHaran Peddi Entertainmnet News
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